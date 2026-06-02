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Armenia–Russia Relations

Russia bans import of Armenian fish and fruits

by Yousef Bardouka
Lorries lined up along the Georgian Military Highway heading to Russia. Photo: Tamuna Chkareuli/OC Media.
Lorries lined up along the Georgian Military Highway heading to Russia. Photo: Tamuna Chkareuli/OC Media.

Russia has banned the imports of Armenian fish and fish products, exempting two companies that passed its inspections. It has also imposed restrictions on the import to Russia and transit of stone fruits to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

On Monday, Russia’s Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision (Rosselkhoznadzor) issued a statement saying it was ‘recording increasing cases of violations in the supply of Armenian fruit to Russia’.

Rosselkhoznadzor went on to state that it had repeatedly sent information to Armenia regarding violations in its products, which it said indicated the ‘consequences of the liquidation of the Armenian Agricultural Ministry, whose responsibilities were transferred to the Ministry of Economy’. The ministry was dissolved in 2019.

Citing Armenia’s alleged failure to comply with the EAEU’s phytosanitary requirements, the agency suggested that the Armenian Economy Ministry was ‘experiencing structural problems and is unable to fulfill the responsibilities vested in it’.

The agency stated that temporary restrictions would be imposed on the import of Armenian stone fruits — including cherries, apricots, plums, peaches, and nectarines — and fresh grapes from Tuesday.

Previously, Rosselkhoznadzor announced a ban on the import of Armenian fish products on 29 May, saying it based its decisions on inspections it had conducted at fish processing plants and trout farms in Armenia between 21–27 May. It claimed that 50% of the facilities refused to be inspected.

These announcements were the latest in a series of restrictions Russia has imposed on Armenian products in the lead-up to Armenia’s 7 June elections and against the backdrop of worsening bilateral ties.

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In late May, Russia restricted the import of certain berries and fresh vegetables from Armenia, including tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, greens, and strawberries, citing ‘an increasing number of violations’.

Earlier that month, Russia suspended the sale of alcoholic beverages from several Armenian producers, claiming they do ‘not meet mandatory requirements’. Separately, Moscow fully banned the import and sale of Armenian Jermuk mineral water.

Russia and the EAEU have also explicitly and repeatedly warned Armenia of the consequences of leaving the EAEU as it continues to push for warmer ties with the West and EU.

In a joint statement signed by its member states, the EAEU urged Armenia to hold a nationwide referendum ‘as soon as possible’ on joining the EU or remaining in the Russia-led bloc.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has rejected the need for such a referendum for the time being, saying his government would continue to work within the EAEU ‘until the point when making a choice between the EU and EAEU becomes unavoidable’.

Armenia–Russia Relations
Russia
Armenia
Economy
Yousef Bardouka
231 articles0 Followers

A Circassian from the diaspora, Yousef joined OC Media out of a passion for the Caucasus and a fascination with functional public transport. With previous journalism experience in Jordan, he divides his time between keeping up with regional news, podcast production, and exploration of specialty coffee.

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