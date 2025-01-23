Party popper
8 Years of Independent News, Thanks for your support!8 Years of Independent News, Thanks for your support!
Join Today
Media logo
Georgia

Activist accuses Batumi police chief and 10 other officers of assault

Avatar
by OC Media
Temur Katamadze at the pro-EU demonstration. Photo: Batumelebi.
Temur Katamadze at the pro-EU demonstration. Photo: Batumelebi.

Activist Temur Katamadze, who is detained in Batumi, said that after his arrest, he was physically assaulted by Police Chief Irakli Dgebuadze and 10 police officers.

In a letter sent to the local media outlet Batumelebi, Katamadze stated that in addition to physical abuse, law enforcement officers had used racial slurs against him.

On Thursday, Batumelebi reported that Katamadze had written that police officer Tengiz Kvirkvelia was present during the violence against him. After the beating, Kvirkvelia also told him that he would ‘have to be deported’.

Katamadze was administratively detained during a protest in Batumi against the government’s EU U–turn on 11 January, and was sentenced to five days of administrative detention on charges of disobeying a police officer’s request.

After his release from administrative detention, the activist was re-arrested a few minutes later.

On 17 January, the activist began a hunger strike in protest. The next day, the court sentenced him to three months in prison, which he will serve in a temporary detention centre for foreigners in Tbilisi until the issue of his deportation from the country is resolved, local media reported.

Katamadze is a descendant of Georgian Muslims who were deported from the Russian Empire to the Ottoman Empire in the 19th century. In the same letter published by Batumelebi, he said that he has been living in Georgia since 2012 and, despite many attempts, still does not have Georgian citizenship.

‘After my illegal arrest at a protest in front of the Batumi police station on 11 January, Irakli Dgebuadze and 10 police officers physically assaulted me in his office for 10 minutes’, Batumelebi reported, quoting Katamadze’s letter.

‘They hit me on the head and face with their outstretched hands. Two police officers held my hands [while sitting] on the sofa. After this beating, officer Tengiz Kvirkvelia threatened me with the following words: “Finally, you’re here too, flagman [referring to his presence at protests with a flag] grandpa! […] You will now have to be deported’.

‘During [the] beating, they insulted me in an obscene manner […] 10 police officers, including Irakli Dgebuadze, swore at me. They also used racist words, “You dog and Turk, what do you want in Georgia? Get out of here”’.

According to the letter published by Batumelebi, Katamadze asked law enforcement officers not to call him ‘Turk’.

‘Don’t call me Turk, I am not a Turk, I am Georgian in heart and soul’, he said.

‘Then, in my presence, in the same office, Gela Basiladze [who witnessed my beating and insults, he gave orders to the violent police officers], led by Tengiz Kvirkvelia and Beka Ghomidze […] drew up a false arrest report’.

OC Media contacted the Special Investigation Service (SIS) to find out if they started an investigation on the claims of Katamadze. The agency promised to respond at a later date.

The SIS is nominally responsible for investigating abuses by officials, including police officers.

Despite widespread beatings and looting of protesters by police officers being documented during the recent protests, as well as attacks on journalists, the SIS has not brought any charges against officers.

Tbilisi public transport hit with apparent cyberattack
Music, appeals, and an excerpt of a speech by Georgia’s first president were heard at the payment machines on Tbilisi buses and minibuses.
OC MediaOC Media
Georgia
Georgia’s EU U-turn
Avatar
OC Media
2992 articles0 Followers

Open Caucasus Media brings you news, commentary, multimedia, and podcasts from the North and South Caucasus.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Activist accuses Batumi police chief and 10 other officers of assault

Armenia’s Foreign Minister says that peace deal with Azerbaijan ‘may take a long time’

New charges brought against former high-ranking officials of Armenia

Tbilisi public transport hit with apparent cyberattack

Friday, 24 January 2025

Batumelebi employee accuses police of hacking and wiping phone following arrest

Azerbaijan begins court hearings of former Nagorno-Karabakh officials

Georgian Dream MPs fined by UAE authorities for attacking Georgian national in Abu Dhabi

Show more
Party popper

8 Years of
Independent News,

Enjoy 50% OFF our annual
membership

Become an OC
Media Member

Support independent journalism
in the Caucasus
Join Today
Media logoSubscribe to our newsletter

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Subscribe to our newsletter
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org