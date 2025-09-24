Aliyev and family visit the US for UN General Assembly

We are building a newsroom powered by our readers From the repression of queer people and women in North Caucasus to attacks on basic democratic freedoms in the region, we provide fact-based, independent reporting in English. Help us hit 500 members by the end of October Become a member

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his family have visited the US to attend the 80th session of the UN General Assembly. During the visit, Aliyev held several high-level meetings, including with key US-based investment firms.

One such meeting was with Bruce Flatt, the CEO of the Brookfield Asset Management, one of the world’s largest alternative investment firms.

Flatt highlighted expanding cooperation between his company and the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), and stated that normalisation of relations with Armenia creates ‘favourable opportunities’ for deepening economic cooperation in the region.

According to the readout from the Azerbaijani presidential website, Aliyev stated that ‘this opens broad opportunities’ for the long-term strategic growth of their cooperation.

Another meeting was with George Walker, the Chair and CEO of Neuberger Berman.

During the meeting, Aliyev emphasised that Azerbaijan wants to expand cooperation with international financial institutions and investment companies.

‘Berman stressed the significance of economic developments in the region for the company and pointed out that opportunities to expand the partnership through new projects are currently being explored’, the presidential website wrote.

Aliyev’s next meeting was with the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Alain Berset.

The sides discussed the dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group, the initialling of an agreement on the normalisation of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and the Washington Declaration signed in the presence of US President Donald Trump.

Berset also separately highlighted the Council of Europe’s support for the regional peace agenda.

In addition, Aliyev met with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Kenyan counterpart William Samoei Ruto, and other American politicians, including Representative Joe Wilson, who has gained publicity in Georgia due to his strong opposition to the ruling Georgian Dream party.

Dialogue between Aliyev and Trump

One moment highlighted by Azerbaijani media was the dialogue between Aliyev and Trump, which was shared by First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

During the conversation, both sides praised each other, and Aliyev stated that Trump ‘had made a miracle’ and ended the war, which had continued for over 30 years.

Trump responded by saying that he is wants to the peace treaty to be signed ‘fast’.

Trump stated that he is proud of Aliyev, calling him ‘a leader at the highest level’.

‘And I just want to let you know it's an honour to be with you. I look forward to shaking your hand. And we're going to have a lot of fun together. We’re going to live in a peaceful world’, Trump said.

The sixth Caspian Business Forum also coincided with Aliyev’s visit to the UN General Assembly. During the forum, for the first time, Aliyev spoke about the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) without referring to it as the ‘Zangezur corridor’.