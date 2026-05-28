PACE to keep Chechen native who ‘justified honour killings’ on Russian opposition platform

The Bureau of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has decided to keep Chechen politician and public figure Ruslan Kutaev on its Russian opposition platform. Previously, at the end of April, Kutaev’s participation in the platform’s work was temporarily suspended following criticism from human rights activists over what they considered to be anti-queer remarks and the justification of honour killings.

Kutaev’s comments came during an interview he made with an Ukrainian YouTube channel and during an appearance on Russian independent journalist Aleksandr Plushev’s programme The Breakfast Show.

In particular, Kutaev said that ‘honour killings’ in the North Caucasus were a ‘family matter’ and described queer people as ‘outcasts and perverts’. After that, the NC SOS Crisis Group , which assists persecuted residents of the North Caucasus, demanded his removal from the platform.

Human rights activists stated that such remarks effectively justify extrajudicial violence and are incompatible with the principles of human rights protection. The organisation noted that Kutaev’s statements could contribute to legitimising the practice of so-called ‘honour killings’, in which family members kill relatives for what is considered ‘dishonourable behaviour’.

Kutaev later said that his words had been misinterpreted. According to him, he had merely been describing how Chechen society functions and stressed that he opposes all killings and violence.

Following the controversy, PACE President Petra Bayr announced Kutaev’s temporary suspension and referred the issue to the assembly’s bureau for consideration. The resolution published on Wednesday stated that members of the platform of Russian democratic forces should discuss standards of conduct and sign a declaration affirming their commitment to the values of the Council of Europe, including respect for diversity and equality. At the same time, it was decided not to change the composition of the platform ‘at this stage’.

Kutaev is a former deputy prime minister of the self-proclaimed Chechen Republic of Ichkeria and president of the public organisation Assembly of the Peoples of the Caucasus. In January 2026, he joined the platform of Russian democratic forces under PACE as a representative of Russia’s indigenous peoples and national minorities.

The platform was established in 2025 as a forum for dialogue between the Council of Europe and representatives of the Russian opposition, the human rights community, and civic initiatives in exile. It includes representatives of various political and public groups, including activists, journalists, and representatives of national minorities.

After the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia ceased participation in the Council of Europe and was subsequently expelled from the organisation. Despite this, PACE continued contacts with Russian opposition and human rights initiatives outside the country.