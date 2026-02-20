Media logo
Azerbaijan

Aliyev’s bodyguards assault protesters in Washington

by Aytan Farhadova
Protester Adil Amrakhly, who was beaten by President Ilham Aliyev's bodyguards on 19 February in Washington, DC. Screen grab from the video.
Protester Adil Amrakhly, who was beaten by President Ilham Aliyev's bodyguards on 19 February in Washington, DC. Screen grab from the video.

The security detail of President Ilham Aliyev assaulted Azerbaijani protesters in Washington as they gathered to confront him on Thursday. The beatings, which took place in plain view of US police officers, were captured on film and widely circulated on social media.

Among them was Rahim Yagublu, son of prominent politician Tofig Yagublu, who was sentenced to nine years in prison on charges of fraud and forgery in March 2025.

Aliyev and his entourage were in Washington to attend the inaugural meeting of US President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace.

Footage of the incident showed Aliyev’s guards attacking peaceful protesters who were shouting in Azerbaijani, ‘freedom to political prisoners’.

Yagublu stated on social media that their goal was simply to demand the release of government critics in Azerbaijan.

‘We peacefully demanded freedom for the political critics, journalists, and civil society members. We did not try to provoke any action. In Azerbaijan, no one is able to protest against Ilham Aliyev, for more than seven years the freedom of assembly has been prohibited, and we would like our voices to be heard’.

Azerbaijani opposition leader Tofig Yagublu sentenced to nine years in prison
In response to the conviction, Yagublu announced that he would begin a hunger strike from prison.
OC MediaAytan Farhadova

He said he had been beaten by the guards, one of whom struck him in the face.

‘Unfortunately, they brutally attacked us and didn’t allow us to shout our slogans. They beat me, kicked me, and ruined my jacket. However, I did not insult them verbally’.

Another video shows one of the protesters, Adil Amrakhly, being beaten, leaving him with a black eye, and bruised forehead and nose.

‘He feels bad, he’s nauseous, and we’ve already called an ambulance’, an unnamed person said in the video.

Posted by Yagublu Rahim on Thursday 19 February 2026

According to the Washington Post, an ambulance arrived on the scene and medical personnel examined the health of the beaten protesters, but none of them were ultimately hospitalised.

Later, Amrakhly told the Washington Post that ‘the attack came as protesters ran from the hotel’s front entrance to a different entrance, to try to prevent Aliyev from slipping by without notice’.

Amrakhly is a blogger and a member of the union American Organisation of Azerbaijani Political Refugees (AOAPR).

The organisation’s social media page said that the union was founded by exiled Azerbaijani people who live in the US and that the body ‘rejects violence and illegal actions’.

‘The organisation’s goal is to wage a civil and democratic struggle against the illegal actions of the Azerbaijani regime’.

As the video began to circulate on social media, Azerbaijani pro-government media claimed that a ‘dangerous group’ tried to enter the hotel where Aliyev was staying.

The pro-government media outlet Qafqazinfo wrote that ‘anti-Azerbaijani elements’ living abroad ‘aggressively and provocatively’ attempted to enter the hotel.

‘Azerbaijani presidential security officers, together with American police, quickly intervened, professionally neutralised these individuals, and prevented the sabotage attempt’, wrote Qafqazinfo.

Nonetheless, the Washington Post reported that ‘the incident did not occur on hotel property or involve hotel staff’.

OC Media has reached out to the Washington police department, but has not received a response at the time of publication. However, Washington police spokesperson Tom Lynch confirmed to the Washington Post that the incident ‘involved Azerbaijani security guards’, but did not clarify if the US police had intervened, or if the guards in question were still in the US. Lynch said the matter was ‘referred to the State Department’.

Imprisoned Azerbaijani politician Tofig Yagublu ends hunger strike after 40 days
Yagublu had been on hunger strike in protest against his sentencing on charges of fraud and forgery.
OC MediaAytan Farhadova


Azerbaijan
Human Rights
Freedom of Expression
Freedom of Assembly
Ilham Aliyev
Aytan Farhadova
307 articles

An experienced journalist, Aytan has worked with Azerbaijani, regional, and international media. Formerly with Meydan TV, she now lives in Georgia, where she focuses on investigative journalism, covering topics such as government accountability and domestic violence.

How the Aliyevs are getting a taste of their own bitter medicine

Aytan Farhadova

