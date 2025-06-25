Ambassadori Island Batumi presents project of strategic importance and the exceptional investment potential of Georgia in Poland

Join the voices Aliyev wants to silence. For over eight years, OC Media has worked with fearless journalists from Azerbaijan — some of whom now face decades behind bars — to bring you the stories the regime is afraid will get out.



The Ambassadori Island Batumi team has presented a project of strategic importance and demonstrated Georgia’s exceptional investment potential in Poland.

At an event organised by local partners Exclusive Poland and supported by BNI and BYD Polska in Warsaw, the Ambassadori Island Batumi delegation presented an innovative project to an audience interested in Georgia’s investment potential. In the course of the event, a series of high-level meetings were convened. These meetings were attended by the Ambassador of Georgia to the Republic of Poland, H.E. Mrs Diana Zhgenti, and the First Secretary of the Embassy, Mr Zurab Khutsianidze.

Ambassadori Island Batumi, 25.06.2025

BNI (Business Network International) is the largest business network organisation in Poland and worldwide. Founded in 1984 in the United States, it commenced operations in Poland in 2006. The establishment of such a collaborative relationship between Georgian and Polish companies represents a significant step towards fostering strong, long-term relations between the two nations.

‘Our team is committed to presenting the country’s investment and tourism opportunities to an international audience in a proper manner. It is important to note that the event in Poland constitutes the initial stage of our large-scale information campaign on the European market, which will continue in a number of strategic locations in the near future’, said Gocha Kamkia, CEO of Ambassadori Island Batumi.

The island project is being implemented by the Ambassadori Group in collaboration with various international companies. The Ambassadori Island Batumi project, which involves the development of two artificial peninsulas and one artificial island spanning an area of 84 hectares in the sea, is being executed in total accordance with the principles of sustainable development and smart cities. The project is expected to have a substantial economic impact on both tourism and the regional economy, thereby positioning Batumi and Georgia as a whole on the global investment map.