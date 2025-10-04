Media logo

An election amidst democratic backsliding

by OC Media

Today’s elections are taking place amid a steep democratic backsliding, far more rapid and alarming than before last year’s parliamentary vote.

One month after the 2024 vote, Georgian Dream froze the country’s EU membership bid and responded to subsequent protests with brutal violence. Dozens of demonstrators were criminally charged, with many of them sentenced.

During the same period, media founder Mzia Amaghlobeli was also arrested and subsequently tried, becoming a symbol of state repression for many.

Meanwhile, the ruling party used the opposition-boycotted parliament to unanimously push through a barrage of restrictive laws targeting civil society, independent media, street protests, and political opponents.

In recent months, most leaders of major opposition groups have been arrested on various charges, while Georgian Dream is moving to ban their parties through the court. At the same time, media outlets and NGOs struggling to survive are already under inquiries thanks to the new laws.

In short, Georgian democracy is weakening rapidly day by day, with little sign of a turnaround on the horizon.

