Media logo
the Armenian Armed Forces

Armenia finalising multi-billion defence deal with India

by OC Media
A Guided Pinaka rocket being test-fired by India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) at the Pokhran range in Rajasthan, March 2019. Photo via Wikimedia Commons.
A Guided Pinaka rocket being test-fired by India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) at the Pokhran range in Rajasthan, March 2019. Photo via Wikimedia Commons.

We are building a newsroom powered by our readers

From the repression of queer people and women in North Caucasus to attacks on basic democratic freedoms in the region, we provide fact-based, independent reporting in English.

Help us hit 500 members by the end of October

Become a member

Armenia is reportedly close to finalising a landmark defence agreement with India for the purchase of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s Su-30MKI multirole fighter jets.

The estimated value of the deal lies between $2.5 billion and $3 billion, and the first batch of between eight and twelve aircraft is expected for delivery starting in 2027, with completion by around 2029, Indian Defence News reported.

The previous Indian-Armenian arms deals have also been reported by the website and were followed with confirmations from both  governments.

This procurement takes place amid Armenia’s broader effort to diversify its defence-industry partnerships away from traditional reliance on Russia. Although Armenia acquired four Russian-made Su-30SM jets in 2019, those aircraft have seen limited operational service due to difficulties sourcing compatible munitions and technical support. The new Indian deal comes atop a string of recent agreements between Yerevan and New Delhi — including the purchase of Pinaka multiple-launch rocket systems, Swathi counter-battery radars and ATAGS 155mm howitzers.

The Su-30MKI itself is a heavy twin-engine platform originally developed for India in collaboration with Russia, and known for advanced avionics, dual-engine thrust-vectoring and significant weapons-carrying capacity. In the Armenian variant, it is expected to be fitted with Indian-made upgrades such as the Uttam AESA radar, Astra MK-1 and MK-2 beyond-visual-range missiles and an advanced electronic-warfare suite. These enhancements are intended to provide Armenia with a significant boost in situational awareness and air-combat endurance — capabilities countering Azerbaijan’s recent induction of forty Pakistan-manufactured JF-17C Block-III fighters.

For India, the contract represents one of the largest defence-export successes of recent years, and marks a strategic push into the South Caucasus region.

Should the deal be finalised as projected, it will represent Armenia’s most ambitious air-force modernisation initiative since the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Armenia and India deepen ties during state visit in New Delhi
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar signed two cooperation agreements during the state visit.
OC MediaXandie (Alexandra) Kuenning

India’s growing military-technical cooperation with Armenia is coming into sharp focus with recent arms sales, notably the export of the Akash-1S surface-to-air missile system. Armenia reportedly signed a deal in 2022 valued around $720 million for fifteen Akash systems, becoming the first foreign buyer of the platform. In November 2024 India shipped the first battery of the system, with a second batch planned for mid-2025..

Beyond air defence, India has also delivered its Pinaka multiple-launch rocket systems to Armenia. The Pinaka system offers long-range strike capabilities and aligns with Armenia’s broader effort to modernise its ground-based and artillery assets in cooperation with India.

Strategically, India’s expanded exports to Armenia are viewed as part of its effort to increase global influence through defence diplomacy, while for Armenia they signal a move to access advanced diverse sources of weapons supplies and reduce dependence on Russian supply chains.

Armenia purchases French CAESAR artillery systems
French Armed Forces Minister Sébastien Lecornu has announced that Armenia has purchased an undisclosed number of France’s CAESAR artillery systems. Lecornu met with Armenian Defence Minister Suren Papikyan in France on Monday, during which several new agreements were reached, including one signed between the Armenian Defence Ministry and French arms manufacturer, KNDS France. Lecornu announced that the deal would include the acquisition of CAESAR systems on Tuesday, calling it a ’new importa
OC MediaArshaluys Barseghyan
the Armenian Armed Forces
Armenia
Armenia–India Relations
India
OC Media
3516 articles0 Followers

Open Caucasus Media brings you news, commentary, multimedia, and podcasts from the North and South Caucasus.

Related Articles

Illustration: OC Media.
Armenia

‘You learn to hide your identity’: being queer in the Armenian army

A
by Ani Avetisyan

While military service is mandatory in Armenia, the prospect comes with many dangers for queer Armenians. Faced with a system that labels them mentally ill while both denying and mocking their existence, there appears to be no easy way through.  For Artak Adam, the threat of military service loomed heavy as they approached their 18th birthday.  Being queer, Artak knew what their options were: being labelled mentally ill on account of their identity and forcibly exempted, being subjected to d

Most Popular

News Stories

Review | Solar Plexus: A Baku Saga in Four Parts

Armenia finalising multi-billion defence deal with India

Commander of Armenia’s Police Troops dismissed

Purge continues as Georgia’s ex-Infrastructure Minister’s home is searched and his deputy arrested

Russia’s chief rabbi calls on Islamic leaders to condemn antisemitic remarks by Chechnya’s mufti

Friday, 31 October 2025

Imprisoned Russian activist details abuse by prison staff in Georgia

Azerbaijan’s investigation into alleged coup attempt widens

Show more
Our Newsletters

Five years of loneliness

Elizaveta Chukharova

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefFriday, 31 October 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org