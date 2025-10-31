Armenia finalising multi-billion defence deal with India

We are building a newsroom powered by our readers From the repression of queer people and women in North Caucasus to attacks on basic democratic freedoms in the region, we provide fact-based, independent reporting in English. Help us hit 500 members by the end of October Become a member

Armenia is reportedly close to finalising a landmark defence agreement with India for the purchase of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s Su-30MKI multirole fighter jets.

The estimated value of the deal lies between $2.5 billion and $3 billion, and the first batch of between eight and twelve aircraft is expected for delivery starting in 2027, with completion by around 2029, Indian Defence News reported.

The previous Indian-Armenian arms deals have also been reported by the website and were followed with confirmations from both governments.

This procurement takes place amid Armenia’s broader effort to diversify its defence-industry partnerships away from traditional reliance on Russia. Although Armenia acquired four Russian-made Su-30SM jets in 2019, those aircraft have seen limited operational service due to difficulties sourcing compatible munitions and technical support. The new Indian deal comes atop a string of recent agreements between Yerevan and New Delhi — including the purchase of Pinaka multiple-launch rocket systems, Swathi counter-battery radars and ATAGS 155mm howitzers.

The Su-30MKI itself is a heavy twin-engine platform originally developed for India in collaboration with Russia, and known for advanced avionics, dual-engine thrust-vectoring and significant weapons-carrying capacity. In the Armenian variant, it is expected to be fitted with Indian-made upgrades such as the Uttam AESA radar, Astra MK-1 and MK-2 beyond-visual-range missiles and an advanced electronic-warfare suite. These enhancements are intended to provide Armenia with a significant boost in situational awareness and air-combat endurance — capabilities countering Azerbaijan’s recent induction of forty Pakistan-manufactured JF-17C Block-III fighters.

For India, the contract represents one of the largest defence-export successes of recent years, and marks a strategic push into the South Caucasus region.

Should the deal be finalised as projected, it will represent Armenia’s most ambitious air-force modernisation initiative since the collapse of the Soviet Union.

India’s growing military-technical cooperation with Armenia is coming into sharp focus with recent arms sales, notably the export of the Akash-1S surface-to-air missile system. Armenia reportedly signed a deal in 2022 valued around $720 million for fifteen Akash systems, becoming the first foreign buyer of the platform. In November 2024 India shipped the first battery of the system, with a second batch planned for mid-2025..

Beyond air defence, India has also delivered its Pinaka multiple-launch rocket systems to Armenia. The Pinaka system offers long-range strike capabilities and aligns with Armenia’s broader effort to modernise its ground-based and artillery assets in cooperation with India.

Strategically, India’s expanded exports to Armenia are viewed as part of its effort to increase global influence through defence diplomacy, while for Armenia they signal a move to access advanced diverse sources of weapons supplies and reduce dependence on Russian supply chains.