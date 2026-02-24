Media logo
Armenian Defence Minister visits Iran as rumours of war swirl

by Nate Ostiller
Armenian Defence Minister Suren Papikyan (left) and his Iranian counterpart Aziz Nasirzade (right) during a a visit by Papikyan to Iran in February 2026. Official photo.
Armenian Defence Minister Suren Papikyan (left) and his Iranian counterpart Aziz Nasirzade (right) during a a visit by Papikyan to Iran in February 2026. Official photo.

Armenian Defence Minister Suren Papikyan has visited Iran and met his Iranian counterpart Aziz Nasirzade along with other high-ranking military officials, including Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, the Chief of General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces.

The visit comes amidst heightened tension in the region and widespread speculation the US plans to launch a full-scale attack on Iran in the near future.

Details of the visit and the meetings were scant, with Papikyan simply stating on social media that he had discussed a number of issues related to bilateral cooperation with the Iranian officials.

‘We highly appreciated the level of Armenia–Iran cooperation in the field of defence, expressed our determination to continue working toward the development of bilateral relations, and discussed a number of issues related to our cooperation’, Papikyan said.

Armenia has maintained its close relationship with Iran even as it has sought warmer ties with the West, including the US. There have been several high-level trips from both sides in recent years, including a visit from Nasirzadeh to Yerevan in May 2025.

In the aftermath of mass protests and a deadly crackdown by Iranian authorities on demonstrators in recent weeks, the US has again escalated its rhetoric against Iran, accompanied by a significant buildup of US military assets in the region, prompting speculation an all-out war could break out soon.

How the Aliyevs are getting a taste of their own bitter medicine

Aytan Farhadova

