Armenian ex-prime minister arrested on charges of money laundering and abuse of power

On Friday, former Prime Minister Hovik Abrahamyan was arrested on charges of money laundering and abuse of power, the Anti-Corruption Committee reported.

Armenpress quoted the committee as saying that Abrahamyan was facing several counts of money laundering, abuse of power charges, and illegal entrepreneurship.

He has been arrested ‘amid an ongoing criminal investigation’, the media noted without providing any further details.

Abrahamyan served as prime minister from 2014 to 2016 under President Serzh Sargsyan and was a prominent member of the formerly ruling Republican party. Previously he also served as Parliamentary Speaker from 2012 to 2014 and held several state positions since the late 1990s, including ministerial positions during President Robert Kocharyan’s term.

There are unconfirmed reports that a search was also conducted at Abrahamyan’s house, and according to RFE/RL, the committee will file a motion to place Abrahamyan under three months of pre-trial detention.

A criminal case was launched against Abrahamyan in 2018, with charges of illegally participating in entrepreneurial activities and abuse of official powers. In 2023, he was also charged with money laundering.

RFE/RL reported that Abrahamyan is accused of illegally taking possession of 60% of the shares of Avazahatik, a company that operated a sand mine in 2008. Following this and until 2015, Abrahamyan allegedly gained ֏230 million ($585,000) as illegal income which he mixed the income from the mine and his other revenue sources in order to conceal its illicit origin. He then used the funds to purchase various types of property and conduct bank transactions.

The Armenian authorities also demand the confiscation of 59 properties and ֏26 billion ($66 million) from Abrahamyan, his relatives, and others affiliated with them.

The arrest came a year ahead of major parliamentary elections scheduled for June 2026.

Earlier this week, Armenia’s Prosecutor General requested that parliament waive immunity for two opposition MPs in order to initiate criminal proceedings against them. The request came a month after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan accused the opposition of corruption during a parliamentary session and vowed to throw them into the basement of the National Security Service.