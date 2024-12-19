Media logo
Armenia–EU Relations

Armenian government backs EU membership bill in move mocked by Russia

Avatar
by Arshaluys Barseghyan
An event by Eurovote. Photo: Eurovote.&nbsp;
An event by Eurovote. Photo: Eurovote.&nbsp;

The Armenian Government has backed a draft law announcing the beginning of the process of joining the EU, leading to a swift and sarcastic reaction from Russia.

During a government session on Thursday, foreign minister Ararat Mirzoyan said they had a ‘positive stance’ on the bill ‘on the launch of the process of the Republic of Armenia’s accession to the European Union’ considering the ‘rather intensive and dynamic relations’ between Armenia and the EU in recent years.

In December, the Central Election Commission verified that a petition by the Eurovote civic initiative had collected the required 50,000 signatures to submit a draft law.

If passed, the law would ‘proclaim the start of the process of the Republic of Armenia’s accession to the European Union’.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said his government’s stance was that it ‘doesn’t object’ to the bill’s passage, but that passing the law ‘doesn’t literally mean Armenia’s joining the EU’.

‘Making a decision on that point can only be made through a referendum, there is no other option,’ Pashinyan said.

He added that after the law was adopted by Parliament, a discussion must take place between Armenia and the EU to develop a roadmap.

Before that, he said Armenia ‘doesn’t have any actions to carry out, at least now’ and that there was ‘neither much to be excited about nor much to be nervous about’ with the bill itself.

Russian officials responded to the bill on the same day.

President Putin’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, said it was ‘simply impossible’ for Armenia to become an EU member while it was a member of the Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

‘Armenia is a member of the EAEU, and this membership in the EAEU, to call things by their proper names, gives very, very positive dividends to Armenia as a state and for the people of this country’ Peskov said.

He also suggested it was not yet clear ‘what the EU’s position is on this matter’, suggesting Armenia could follow the example of Turkey, which has on paper remained an EU candidate country since 1999.

Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chair of the Russian Security Council, sarcastically asked if the ‘shaved Pashinyan’, might recall that Armenia was a member of the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) following recent threatening statements by Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev.

Aliyev threatens to destroy ‘Armenian fascism’
In a lengthy interview with Azerbaijani media, Aliyev criticised Armenia’s armament and its ‘obstruction’ of the ‘Zangezur corridor’.
OC MediaAytan Farhadova

‘Or another option in light of the intention of Armenian leaders to engage with the European Union — you can contact the EU directly, they like to help candidates for paradise with money and weapons. The European Union has excellent Ukrainian experience behind it,’ Medvedev said.

Armenia–EU Relations
Armenia
Armenia–Russia Relations
Russia
European Union
Avatar
Arshaluys Barseghyan
238 articles0 Followers

A journalist since 2016, Arshaluys specialises in fact-checking and open-source investigations, with a focus on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, politics, and social and gender issues. She is also a strong advocate for media literacy and closely follows Armenia’s media landscape.

Related Articles

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affaris and Security Policy, Joseph Borrell (left), meets with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan (right) in New Delhi. Official image.
Armenia

What’s next for Armenia after Georgian Dream’s victory?

Avatar
Arshaluys Barseghyan

As the Georgia-EU relations continue to freefall after Georgian Dream backtracks on the country’s EU integration following disputed parliamentary elections, where does that leave Armenia as the sole state in the region with serious EU aspirations.  Since the 26 October Georgian parliamentary elections, which were found by both local and international observers to have had serious violations, Georgian Dream has solidified their hold on the government and has continued to turn its back on the

Armenia’s Minister of Justice Grigor Minasyan, Prosecutor General Anna Vardapetyan, and Ladislav Hamran, the President of Eurojust. Official image.
Armenia

Armenia to implement criminal justice cooperation agreement with EU

Avatar
Arshaluys Barseghyan

Armenia and the EU have agreed to implement an agreement to combat transnational crime as the latest in a series of agreements between Yerevan and Brussels. Armenia’s Minister of Justice Grigor Minasyan, Prosecutor General Anna Vardapetyan, and Ladislav Hamran, the President of the EU Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation (Eurojust) agreed to implement the agreement on Monday. Eurojust and Armenia had signed the agreement in early April, with Armenia ratifying it in September. It made Arme

EU Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas and Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan. Image: Armenian Government.
Armenia

Armenia and EU launch visa liberalisation talks

Avatar
Arshaluys Barseghyan

Armenia and the European Union have launched visa liberalisation talks, with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stating that discussions about an eventual membership bid were also ‘underway’. On Monday Pashinyan met with EU Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas during his visit to Yerevan to hold talks on EU visa liberalisation for Armenia. During their meeting, Pashinyan stated that discussions were ‘underway’ in Armenia regarding the possibility of joining the EU. ‘This is not a simpl

Most Popular

News Stories

Armenian government backs EU membership bill in move mocked by Russia

Ukraine recognises Circassian Genocide

EU monitors refute Azerbaijani claim of ceasefire violation on Armenia border

Chechen police reportedly torture 19-year-old to death

Aliyev threatens to destroy ‘Armenian fascism’

Official statistics reveal a quarter of Ingushetia's population is unemployed

‘Georgian Nightmare Non-Recognition Act’ introduced in US Congress as Zourabichvili prepares for Trump’s inauguration

Georgian Dream launches fresh attacks on the EU and the West, armed with conspiracy theories

Show more

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Media logoSubscribe to our newsletter

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Subscribe to our newsletter