Pashinyan and CoE head discuss expanding democracy programmes

Georgia’s new foreign agent law means OC Media’s team could face prison for speaking truth to power. Join the fight for free media in the Caucasus for as little as €5 and enjoy exclusive benefits from our team as a thank you. Become a member

The Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Alain Berset, has met Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during a visit to Armenia.

Berset started his two-day visit on Wednesday, as part of which he has had several high-profile meetings.

According to the Armenian readout, during their meeting, Pashinyan ‘highly appreciated the cooperation’ with the Council of Europe and thanked it for its ‘continuous support for’ the implementation of democratic reforms in Armenia.

The Council of Europe provides €19 million through their 2023-2026 Action Plan for Armenia, in addition to which in April 2024 they allocated a new €2.8 million response package, months after over 100,000 fled their homes after Azerbaijan took over Nagorno-Karabakh.

In turn, Berset, ‘reaffirmed’ their readiness to continue close cooperation and support. Additionally, he congratulated Pashinyan for hosting the European Community Summit and the UN’s 2026 biodiversity summit, calling it evidence of Armenia’s ‘growing international prestige’.

They also exchanged views on ‘regional developments and ensuring stability’.

Ahead of the visit, the Council of Europe suggested that Berset’s discussions with the Armenian side would focus on how the Council of Europe ‘can contribute to strengthening the region’s role in Europe’s emerging democratic security architecture’ as Armenia was set to host the 8th Summit of the European Political Community.

The Council’s statement also noted that Berset’s visit ‘comes at a critical time for the South Caucasus’ and by his visit, the Secretary General ‘will reiterate the Council of Europe’s support for the swift signature of the peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan’.

In addition to discussing the peace process, during his meeting with Berset, Armenian Parliamentary Speaker Alen Simonyan ‘drew [Berset’s] attention’ to the issue of Armenian prisoners held in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan has officially acknowledged it has 23 Armenian prisoners in its custody, including former Nagorno-Karabakh state officials. Earlier in March, Armenia claimed Armenian prisoners in Azerbaijan had been subjected to torture, citing evidence observed in photos published by Azerbaijan.

During his trip, Berset also visited the Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan, accompanied by Deputy Foreign Minister Mnatsakan Safaryan.

The Secretary General is set to meet President Vahagn Khachaturyan, and other officials, as well as deliver a public lecture and meet students at Yerevan State University.