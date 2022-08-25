fbpx
Support Us

Armenian police arrest protesters against Russian invasion of Ukraine 

25 August 2022
Protesters hold the white-blue-white flag of Russia, which has come to symbolise opposition to the war among Russians. Image via epress.am.
The link is copied
Support Us

Armenian police have broken up a peaceful protest in Yerevan against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, arresting 22 people.

Several dozen people, including Russians, Belarusians, and Ukrainians, gathered in central Yerevan on Wednesday to mark six months since the invasion. Police began detaining protesters who brought anti-war posters with them shortly after the demonstration began.

According to epress.am, police targeted those with anti-Russia posters, accusing them of ‘inciting ethnic enmity’.

A police spokesperson told OC Media that the protesters were arrested for failing to comply with a lawful order by police officers, and were released after being fined ֏50,000 ($125). They did not specify what lawful order was ignored.

The protest was organised by Russian activist Yuri Alekseev, who was among those detained. Alekseev had received permission from the municipality to hold the demonstration. 

According to express.am, two Russian journalists were among the detained, including blogger Aleksey Romanov. 

Two Armeiona rights groups, the Helsinki Civil Society Assembly Vanadzor Office and Union of Informed Citizens, have submitted an official complaint to the Prosecutor’s Office against the police for apparent violations of the right to freedom of assembly.

‘The rally was completely and unquestionably legal’, Daniel Ioannisyan from the Union of Informed Citizens wrote on Facebook. 

Ioannisyan said that police had likely acted on orders from above, adding that if the Prosecutor’s Office failed to launch an investigation over the arrests, this point would be ‘proved’.

He also speculated that orders may have been given following an appeal by the Russian Embassy in Yerevan.

Since the start of the war, several pro-peace and pro-Russian groups have organised demonstrations and marches in Yerevan; police had previously not interfered with any of them. 

Russians and Ukrainians who moved to Armenia were particularly active in organising and attending anti-war demonstrations.

The Armenian government has mostly kept silent about Russia’s invasion since 24 February, attempting to remain neutral in international votes on Russia.

By Ani Avetisyan

Related Posts

Armenian MoD proposes $61,000 fee to avoid conscription
Armenia

Armenian MoD proposes $61,000 fee to avoid conscription

Three TV channels sanctioned at request of Georgian Dream
Freedom of the Press

Three TV channels sanctioned at request of Georgian Dream

Emergency services battle forest fire in Borjomi
Georgia

Emergency services battle forest fire in Borjomi

Fierce, independent journalism

Let’s be honest, the media situation in the Caucasus is grim. Every day we are accused of ‘serving the enemy’ whoever that enemy may be. Our journalists have been harassed, arrested, beaten, and exiled. But nevertheless, we persevere. For us this is a labour of love. Unfortunately, we cannot run OC Media on love alone, journalism is expensive and funding is scarce. Our sole mission is to serve the interests of all peoples of the region. You can support us today for as little as $1 a month and join us in the fight for a better Caucasus.

Support Us