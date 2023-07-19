fbpx
Support Us

Armenian TV regulator pulls six channels off air for missing broadcast fees

19 July 2023
the Armenian Public Television Broadcaster and TV Tower. Image via Public Broadcaster.
The link is copied
Support Us

Armenia’s broadcasting regulator, the Television and Radio Broadcasting Network, has taken six TV channels, including pro-government channels, off the air for failing to pay their broadcasting fees.

Two major channels, Armenia TV and Shant, as well as Free News, a station affiliated with Parliamentary Speaker Alen Simonyan, were taken off the air by the Armenian Television and Radio Broadcasting Network on Tuesday for failing to pay their broadcasting fees.

The Broadcasting Network, which operates under the Ministry of High Tech Industry,  also barred Fortuna, Dar-21, and A-TV from broadcasting.

A collective of 20 Armenian TV channels issued a statement criticising the move in response, claiming that advertising revenues had suffered as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2020 Second Nagorno-Karabakh War.

They also cited new copyright and language requirements as contributing to increasing the operational expenses for broadcasting in the country.

The collective also expressed concern about the timing of the decision, as Yerevan braces for municipal elections in September, and said people had a constitutional right to timely and uninterrupted information.

‘In the case of a negative response, the undersigned TV stations will take additional necessary steps in order to protect their rights in accordance with the law’, the statement concluded.  

Advertisements
By Ani Avetisyan

Related Posts

Heads of Chechnya and Daghestan criticise police for disrupting Friday prayer in Moscow
Russia

Heads of Chechnya and Daghestan criticise police for disrupting Friday prayer in Moscow

Locals praising Georgian PM in video found to be government employees
Georgian Dream

Locals praising Georgian PM in video found to be government employees

Thousands rally in Stepanakert against blockade
Nagorno-Karabakh

Thousands rally in Stepanakert against blockade

Fierce, independent journalism

Let’s be honest, the media situation in the Caucasus is grim. Every day we are accused of ‘serving the enemy’ whoever that enemy may be. Our journalists have been harassed, arrested, beaten, and exiled. But nevertheless, we persevere. For us this is a labour of love. Unfortunately, we cannot run OC Media on love alone, journalism is expensive and funding is scarce. Our sole mission is to serve the interests of all peoples of the region. You can support us today for as little as $1 a month and join us in the fight for a better Caucasus.

Support Us