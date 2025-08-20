Media logo
Armenia

Armenia’s ex-President Ter-Petrosyan compares Pashinyan to Gaddafi and Hussein

by Arshaluys Barseghyan
Armenia’s first President Levon Ter-Petrosyan. Photo via social media.
Armenia’s first President Levon Ter-Petrosyan has appeared to compare Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to notorious leaders such as Muammar Gaddafi of Libya and Saddam Hussein of Iraq, saying they all ‘unwillingly or intentionally [...] create instability themselves’.

The comments appeared in a lengthy post published on Tuesday on Facebook, with its title labelling Pashinyan as ‘the main factor in destabilising Armenia’s domestic political life’.

‘Any head of state, who is, of course, not insane, seeks above all to create stability in their own country. There are, of course, truly insane leaders (Gaddafi, Saddam Hussein, and others) who, unintentionally or deliberately, contrary to this imperative, themselves create instability’, the post read.

Ter-Petrosyan went on to criticise Pashinyan’s political moves in several issues, including his response to the ‘rightful demands’ of the Nagorno-Karabakh Armenian refugees. Ter-Petrosyan specifically criticised his ‘reproaches, insults, and at times, vulgar expressions’.

Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians subjected to hate speech following their ongoing protests
The protests are against the government’s decision to cut state support covering rental costs.
OC MediaArshaluys Barseghyan

Ter-Petrosyan went on to mention Pashinyan’s other ‘failure[s]’, including his crackdown on the Armenian Apostolic Church since late May, which he called ‘unforgivable and dangerous adventurism’.

According to his assessment, the initiative was ‘aborted due to strong nationwide counteraction’.

Pashinyan and wife accuse clergymen of paedophilia and violating celibacy vows
Relations between Pashinyan and the Armenian Church have deteriorated, especially since Armenia’s defeat in the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War in 2020.
OC MediaArshaluys Barseghyan

Lastly, Ter-Petrosyan touched upon the developments around the Electric Networks of Armenia (ENA), following the detention of its owner Samvel Karapetyan in late June.

Karapetyan has been accused of calls of usurpation of power in Armenia, following his remarks in defence of the church.

In July, the Armenian Parliament adopted legislative amendments to nationalise the ENA.

Talking about the adopted bill, Ter-Petrosyan called it ‘Pashinyan’s next provocative action’, adding that the move itself was an ‘unconstitutional initiative’. He also characterised Karapetyan’s detention and the raids of his businesses as ‘unlawful punitive actions’, as well as being ‘yet another factor undermining the much-needed stability in our country’.

‘In short, Pashinyan’s adopted impulsive course of action is truly aimed not at the critically needed unity of our nation, but solely at its division’, Ter-Petrosyan concluded.

Armenian court rules Karapetyan’s arrest unlawful
Armenian authorities have vowed to appeal the decision and claimed that Samvel Karapetyan’s pre-trial detention is legal.
OC MediaArshaluys Barseghyan

Ter-Petrosyan and Pashinyan are former allies; together they led a series of protests following the 2008 presidential election. In 2012, Pashinyan was elected as an MP representing Ter-Petrosyan’s Armenian National Congress Alliance.

Tracking the rise of authoritarianism in GeorgiaTracking the rise of authoritarianism in Georgia

However, their relations have deteriorated recently, with both sides harshly criticising each other. A recent example of this was Ter-Petrosyan’s support for the church, including two meetings with Catholicos Karekin II, since Pashinyan’s crackdown

Following this, Ter-Petrosyan became a target of Pashinyan’s criticism and was labelled a ‘state-ruining scourge’.

Earlier in June, Pashinyan, along with members of his Civil Contract party, accused Ter-Petrosyan of being ‘the founder of the practice of election fraud’ in Armenia.

Armenia arrests 15 for plotting coup as a new high-ranking clergyman is charged for calls to usurp power
On Wednesday Armenian authorities raided the homes of dozens of opposition figures and arrested 14 for allegedly plotting ‘terrorist attacks and a coup d’état’.
OC MediaArshaluys Barseghyan
Armenia
Nikol Pashinyan
Levon Ter-Petrosyan
Samvel Karapetyan
Armenian Apostolic Church
Arshaluys Barseghyan
428 articles0 Followers

A journalist since 2016, Arshaluys specialises in fact-checking and open-source investigations, with a focus on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, politics, and social and gender issues. She is also a strong advocate for media literacy and closely follows Armenia’s media landscape.

