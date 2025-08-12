Media logo
Samvel Karapetyan

Armenian court rules Karapetyan’s arrest unlawful

Avatar
by Arshaluys Barseghyan
Samvel Karapetyan. Screengrab from his interview with news.am.
Samvel Karapetyan. Screengrab from his interview with news.am.

The Caucasus is changing — so are we.

The future of journalism in the region is grim. Independent voices are under threat — and we’re responding by building a newsroom powered by our readers.

Join our community and help push back against the hardliners.

Become a member

On Monday, the lawyers of detained Russian–Armenian tycoon Samvel Karapetyan announced that the Armenian Court of Criminal Appeals decided that Karapetyan’s arrest ‘was unlawful’. In turn, Armenian authorities vowed to appeal the decision.

Karapetyan was detained on 18 June, a day after making a statement in defence of the church in its confrontation with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Following his viral remarks, his house in Yerevan was raided and he was taken into custody and charged with calling for the usurpation of power in Armenia.

Billionaire Samvel Karapetyan charged with ‘usurping power’ following pro-church statement
The charges were brought regarding his statement that ‘if the politicians fail, then we will participate in our own way in all of this’.
OC MediaArshaluys Barseghyan

In the aftermath of his arrest, after several raids and inspections in his businesses in Armenia, Karapetyan faced a second set of charges — money laundering.

On Monday, Karapetyan’s lawyer Lianna Gasparyan noted in her Facebook post that with the court’s verdict considering Karapetyan’s arrest ‘unlawful’ confirmed the tycoon was ‘illegally held in detention’ for over nine hours on 18 June.

‘Despite this, Samvel Karapetyan has remained in detention for 53 days now. His detention has not been lifted as of this moment, and most likely, under the current circumstances, a motion to extend it will be submitted’, Karapetyan’s legal team wrote in a separate Facebook post.

The lawyers further noted that the Court of Criminal Appeals previously ruled that the authorities’ raid of his house was unlawful as well.

Following statements by Karapetyan’s team, the Prosecutor General’s Office vowed to appeal the court’s decision.

Tracking the rise of authoritarianism in GeorgiaTracking the rise of authoritarianism in Georgia

Tracking the rise of authoritarianism in Georgia

In an interview with state-run media Armenpress, the Armenian authorities dismissed Karapetyan’s lawyers’ claim that he is being illegally detained.

Armenpress quoted the Prosecutor General’s Office as saying that Karapetyan was released following his initial arrest on 18 June and was later detained ‘on a different basis, which they claimed was recognised as lawful, including through the outcome of the subsequent appeal’.

However the authorities did not elaborate on the details of the case.

The contradictory statements of the Armenian government and Karapetyan’s lawyers over the court ruling are not unprecedented, with the two sides most recently disputing over what appears to be their interpretation of an international arbitration case regarding Karapetyan’s management of the Electric Networks of Armenia.

Yerevan and Karapetyan’s legal team continue dispute over Electric Networks of Armenia
The Armenian government and the lawyers of Russian–Armenian tycoon Samvel Karapetyan offered contradicting statements regarding the same ruling.
OC MediaArshaluys Barseghyan

Controversial lawyer arrives to defend ‘children of Christ’

Additionally, on Monday, Kareptyan’s defence group shared a video showing Robert Amsterdam, a controversial American lawyer, arriving in Yerevan. Amsterdam was previously hired by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s government for a case against Erdoğan’s foe, Fethullah Gülen, and was also involved in a number of other controversial cases.

In a press briefing upon his arrival, Amsterdam said that his ‘primary mission in Armenia is to defend the church, defend those men and supporters of the church, children of Christ who have been wrongfully detained’.

Amsterdam was apparently referring to the two archbishops — Bagrat Galstanyan and Mikael Ajapahyan — detained on charges of making calls to overthrow the government or planning to do so through a coup. Amsterdam did not explicitly mention their names, but he did reference Karapetyan directly.

‘When people are religious and care about their country and religion, the way Mr. Karapetyan and others care and unfortunately have had their businesses raided and attacked, there is something wrong’, Amsterdam said.

He said that dialogue between the government and the church was needed, adding that he arrived in Armenia ‘hopeful’ to begin a conversation, that ‘charges can be dismissed’, and to ‘protect the church’.

A press release issued by Amsterdam’s law firm clarified that he is representing the Armenian Apostolic Church.

Controversial US lawyer Robert Amsterdam arrives in Yerevan to represent the Armenian Church
Robert Amsterdam also represents the Russia-linked Ukrainian Orthodox Church on behalf of sanctioned former Ukrainian MP Vadym Novynskyi.
OC MediaOC Media
Samvel Karapetyan
Armenia
2025 Armenia Coup Attempt Allegations
Avatar
Arshaluys Barseghyan
421 articles0 Followers

A journalist since 2016, Arshaluys specialises in fact-checking and open-source investigations, with a focus on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, politics, and social and gender issues. She is also a strong advocate for media literacy and closely follows Armenia’s media landscape.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Kremlin propagandist Solovyov threatens ‘special military operation’ against Azerbaijan

What’s the significance of the Trump–Aliyev–Pashinyan meeting?

Mother of seven in Karachay–Cherkessia sentenced for killing abusive husband

Flurry of diplomatic calls follow Armenia–Azerbaijan meeting in Washington

Georgian court upholds 11-year sentence for Ivanishvili’s former ally Bachiashvili

Armenian court rules Karapetyan’s arrest unlawful

Controversial US lawyer Robert Amsterdam arrives in Yerevan to represent the Armenian Church

Kadyrov’s 17-year-old son Adam seen dancing lezginka with pistol

Show more
Our Newsletters
Avatar

In Georgia, a police officer’s cheek ranks above all

Mikheil Gvadzabia

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefTuesday, 12 August 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org