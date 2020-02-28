Support Us
Azerbaijan confirms first coronavirus case in the country

28 February 2020 OC Media
A mobile hospital deployed to the south of Azerbaijan in response to the coronavirus outbreak in Iran. Photo: Trend.
OC Media

The Azerbaijani government has confirmed they have detected the first case of coronavirus in the country.

A headquarters to combat the virus set up on Thursday under the Cabinet of Ministers made the announcement on Friday. 

A spokesperson for the HQ confirmed to news agency Trend that a Russian citizen, who came to Azerbaijan from Iran, had tested positive for the virus. 

They reported that the person had been placed in an isolation chamber in the hospital. ‘At the moment, the patient’s health is stable’, they stated. 

They said that ‘appropriate measures’ had been taken to limit the spread of the virus.

On Friday morning, the headquarters released a statement saying that mobile hospitals set up by the Ministry of Emergency Situations would be established to organise preliminary screenings of anyone crossing the border with Iran.

‘Those who have undergone pre-examination and have not been diagnosed with the disease will be able to continue their journey without any obstacles. When symptoms of the disease are found, they will be sent to hospitals under medical supervision’, they said.

Iran has seen one of the largest outbreaks of the virus so far. 

More details to follow…

