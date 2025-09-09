Azerbaijan hosts multinational Eternal Brotherhood joint military exercises

The Caucasus is changing — so are we. The future of journalism in the region is grim. Independent voices are under threat — and we’re responding by building a newsroom powered by our readers. Join our community and help push back against the hardliners. Become a member

Azerbaijan has hosted the Eternal Brotherhood multinational joint military exercises with the participation of Turkey, Qatar, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, and Kazakhstan.

The exercises began on Tuesday and are set to conclude in around two weeks.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the multinational joint exercise involved training using armoured vehicles, army aviation, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

‘The main purpose of the exercise is to exchange experience among the special forces and to enhance their skills. The units also will join the combat training tasks in shooting, parachuting, sniper activities, and in clearing populated areas from enemy forces’, the ministry said.

Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov said that this is the fourth Eternal Brotherhood joint exercises, which had a ‘tradition [and] a vivid example’ of military cooperation.

The previous round of Eternal Brotherhood drills were held in Kazakhstan in September 2024, bringing together forces from Jordan and Kyrgyzstan, in addition to the countries taking part in the latest exercises.

The drills in Azerbaijan were announced in June, according to pro-government media outlet APA.

