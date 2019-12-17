Azerbaijan’s opposition in hot water over German migrant trafficking scandal

Azerbaijan’s oppo­si­tion Musavat Party has found itself in hot water over an alleged migrant traf­fick­ing scheme to Germany. After several arrests and depor­ta­tions, German court documents appear to allege that the party charged would-be migrants thousands of euros in exchange for evidence they were polit­i­cal­ly per­se­cut­ed.

On 13 November German police raided thirteen locations through­out the country in con­nec­tion with an alleged human smuggling ring from Azer­bai­jan to Germany.

Habib Muntazir, an anchor at Meydan TV, warned that a ‘hunt for political immi­grants’ was underway.

The next day, 61 Azer­bai­jani citizens — 22 men, 18 women, and 21 children — were deported from Germany to Azer­bai­jan via a chartered flight.

In his post on Facebook, Muntazir named seven Azer­bai­jani nationals who had been detained by German police. This list included prominent members of the Musavat party in Europe, including Ilham Hasan, the Chair of the European Coor­di­na­tion Centre of the Musavat Party (ECMC).

Based in Frankfurt, the ECMC is the European branch of the Musavat Party, one of Azerbaijan’s largest oppo­si­tion parties. It has coor­di­nat­ed the activ­i­ties of Musavat members in Europe since 2016.

In addition to Hasan, those Muntazir said were arrested included Alovsat Aliyev, a well-known immi­gra­tion lawyer; Mehdi Khalil­bayli, former Deputy Chair of the ECMC, a relative of his, Abdin Javadov, who is also a member of ECMC, and Khalilbayli’s driver, Rashad Mammadov.

A copy of German Prosecutor’s Office documents published by Azerbaijan’s Trend news agency appeared to confirm these arrests.

The document lists the surnames of several people suspected of being involved in migrant smuggling: Khalil­bayli, Hasan, Javadov, Mammadov, and Ismayilov. With the exception of Ismayilov, the names all matched up to the Musavat members who Muntazir named.

On 21 November Azerbaijan’s APA news agency reported that the ECMC had confirmed Mehdi Khalilbayli’s arrest but that ‘for now’ he had only been charged with tax evasion.

The alleged scheme

The German Prosecutor’s Office documents outline a complex scheme in which would-be Azer­bai­jani migrants to Europe bought Musavat party mem­ber­ship in order to secure political asylum.

In exchange for €3,000–€10,000, indi­vid­u­als were allegedly provided with fake documents stating that they had been polit­i­cal­ly per­se­cut­ed.

Two Azer­bai­jani nationals were arrested, one of whom they allege was the head of the operation. The names of the two men were not released.

‘The accused, Mammadov, worked as the driver of the accused, Khalil­bayli, until the autumn of 2018, and, from 2015, he trans­ferred various amounts of money to the accused, Khalil­bayli, in total — €300,000 from the accused Javadov, as well as packages with seven sets of fake documents from the accused Hasan’, the document reads.

The document said the alle­ga­tions were based on testimony provided by Mammadov, as well as others iden­ti­fied during the course of the inves­ti­ga­tion, which is still ongoing.

‘A ten-year enterprise’

Yafaz Hasanov, a jour­nal­ist and member of the Musavat party who received political asylum in Germany in 2016, told OC Media the traf­fick­ing scheme had been a ‘10 year enter­prise’.

‘It is mostly members of the Musavat involved in it’, he said.

The illegal enter­prise grew, he said, after Azerbaijan’s currency collapsed in 2015.

‘Azer­bai­ja­nis started wanting to leave the country and move to Europe, they chose Germany in par­tic­u­lar.’

‘Many busi­ness­peo­ple involved in migrant traf­fick­ing started to take an interest in those people.’

Hasanov said he had been con­duct­ing a personal inves­ti­ga­tion into the Musavat party’s involve­ment in migrant traf­fick­ing for some time. He said that the scheme involved members of the Musavat party both in Azer­bai­jan, who find people wishing to emigrate, and in Europe.

According to him, members of Musavat party, including the party’s upper man­age­ment, give prospec­tive migrants party mem­ber­ship in exchange for cash. Then, they have them par­tic­i­pate in a protest or other political activity, as a result of which they are detained by police.

After receiving documents from Azer­bai­jani police and courts con­firm­ing the arrests they organise their emi­gra­tion to Germany where they can apply for political asylum.

Hasanov said that since February, Germany had refused all requests from Azer­bai­jani immi­grants with Musavat documents and deported all those who arrived with them.

‘I can say that depor­ta­tion of people with Musavat documents will accel­er­ate’, he concluded.

On 11 December, Gulaga Aslanli, the head of the apparatus of the Musavat party, filed a criminal complaint against Hasanov accusing him of slan­der­ing his party.

There have been reports that the scandal may have already begun to affect Azer­bai­ja­nis attempt­ing to travel to Europe.

Gubad Ibadoglu, the head of the Movement for Democracy and Pros­per­i­ty, told Meydan TV that from now on, Azer­bai­ja­nis would face dif­fi­cul­ties obtaining European visas.

On 19 November, NiDa movement activist and former political prisoner Ilkin Rus­tamzadeh told Meydan TV that he had had dif­fi­cul­ties obtaining a Schengen visa.

Jour­nal­ist Aynur Elgunesh and social activist Nigar Hazi said they had been refused visas alto­geth­er.

Reactions to the allegations

Ilham Hasan, the chair of ECMC, after two days of silence on social media following his purported arrest, uploaded a video to Facebook claiming he was not detained.

He insisted that his organ­i­sa­tion had no con­nec­tion to the arrests of Azer­bai­jani nationals in Germany. The video has since been taken down.

Alovsat Aliyev’s son, Turkel Rus­tamkhan­li, confirmed to OC Media that his father had been detained.

Sabir Rus­tamkhan­li, Aliyev’s brother and the leader of Azer­bai­jani Civic Sol­i­dar­i­ty Party, told APA that the German gov­ern­ment suspected Aliyev of smuggling Azer­bai­jani citizens to Germany.

‘However, Alovsat Aliyev dealt with nothing illegal. He just helps Azer­bai­jani citizens who are moving to Germany’, he said. ‘And this is something which benefits our citizens.’

Aliyev’s lawyer, Erich Althammer, told BBC Azer­bai­jan that his client had told him that ‘he didn’t violate any German law’. According to him, Aliyev is now in a temporary detention centre.

According to Althammer, Aliyev was not ‘totally familiar’ with the charges against him. He said it would not be possible to say exactly what Aliyev is accused of until the German Pros­e­cu­tion Office sends the bill of indict­ment.

Meydan TV reported in 2017 that Aliyev was mentioned in a criminal case against a group who helped the wife and children of Emin Shekinksi, former chief of the Criminal Inves­ti­ga­tion Depart­ment of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, leave Azer­bai­jan with illegal documents.

‘People know that I worked as head of the Immi­gra­tion Centre for years and I have huge expe­ri­ence. I just give them advice, and always strongly recommend them not to use fake documents’, Aliyev told Meydan TV in an interview in 2016.

Party split

Alya Yagublu, a member of the Executive Board of the Musavat Party, wrote on Facebook on 14 November that after the influx of immi­grants from Azer­bai­jan increased, the German gov­ern­ment began sending inquiries to various organ­i­sa­tions in Azer­bai­jan, as well as the Azer­bai­jani author­i­ties, about each indi­vid­ual migrant.

She said that the General Prosecutor’s Office of Azer­bai­jan opened a case regarding this three years ago and ques­tioned the leaders of the party. The case has since been frozen, though, Yagublu said, it may reopen following these latest alle­ga­tions.

‘[Either they] will punish those involved in the case and will destroy the party [or they] will not punish [them] and using this oppor­tu­ni­ty they will attract the party to their [political manip­u­la­tions]’, she wrote.

Yagublu said that the only way the party could be saved was if the chair, Arif Hajili, resigned.

In an interview to jour­nal­ist Sevinj Osmangizi on 15 November, Yagublu said that several members of the Executive Board of the Musavat Party were initially against the activity of the ECMC because they did not know the people who coor­di­nat­ed it and because there was no financial oversight of the group from the Musavat’s central head­quar­ters in Azer­bai­jan.

Ramis Yunus, a former Azer­bai­jani par­lia­men­tar­i­an from the Musavat Party who now lives in the United States, also called for Hajili’s res­ig­na­tion on Facebook.

Yadigar Sadigli, another member of the Executive Board of the Musavat Party, told Azer­bai­jani news website Telegraf.com that he along with other Musavat members ‘remaining in the minority’ were protest­ing against the activity of the ECMC.

He also said that Hajili’s res­ig­na­tion was the only way to save the party’s rep­u­ta­tion.

He said that former party chair Isa Gambar also bore respon­si­bil­i­ty for the current party crisis.

‘Isa Gambar has always fiercely defended Arif Hajili’, he said. ‘The respon­si­bil­i­ty of Isa Gambar for the events sur­round­ing the Musavat Party today is no less than that of Arif Hajili.’

Tofig Yagublu, a prominent Musavat member who was recently released after serving 30 days in admin­is­tra­tive detention for par­tic­i­pat­ing in a rally on 19 October, told Radio Azadlig on 20 November that he along with a small group of party members, had repeat­ed­ly asked the party’s lead­er­ship to stop giving Musavat ref­er­ences to people ‘who were obviously not members’ of the party in order to facil­i­tate their emi­gra­tion to Europe.

‘I know of a few concrete cases in which such fake ref­er­ences were given to non-Musavat members […] We asked [the party lead­er­ship] to stop doing that, but it didn’t result in anything.’

‘What would Musavat members do in Europe? Fight Angela Merkel?’

‘It’s absurd […] of course, it was directed to receive political refuge’, he said.

Yagublu noted that this issue was the reason behind the res­ig­na­tion of deputy party chairs Elman Fettah and Yadigar Sadigli in December and October 2017, respec­tive­ly.

‘A political campaign against Musavat’

The Musavat party lead­er­ship has hit back against the alle­ga­tions, labelling them a polit­i­cal­ly motivated campaign to discredit the party.

The embattled party chair Arif Hajili told Meydan TV on 14 November, that some people on the list of detainees first pub­li­cised by Habib Muntazir were not even members of the party.

‘Moreover, some of them are people who have cam­paigned against the party for a long time’, he added.

The following day, the party released a statement insisting the operation in Germany was not targeted specif­i­cal­ly against the Musavat party nor against Azer­bai­jani immi­grants.

‘The claim that any Musavat member was detained as part of the operation has not been confirmed’, the statement read.

On 16 November, in an interview with Kanal 13, Hajili said that the arrests were another campaign waged against the Musavat party by the Azer­bai­jani author­i­ties. He added that similar campaigns have been used against other oppo­si­tion parties including the Popular Front Party and the NiDA youth movement.

While refusing to step down, Hajili said he accepted the calls to do so, as ‘the existence of different opinions is normal in a demo­c­ra­t­ic society’.

Hajili also added that among the 61 Azer­bai­ja­nis deported on 15 November, only one was a member of the Musavat party.

He urged people who received fake Musavat party mem­ber­ship documents to come forward and address the Azer­bai­jani Prosecutor’s Office and the press.

‘Another issue is that there are people who are using the name of the Musavat Party or the Popular Front Party [another oppo­si­tion party] to issue fake documents’, he said, adding that it was ‘a different issue’.

He added that at the last party meeting, a decision was made that only those who had been party members for at least two years would be given ref­er­ences for migration purposes.