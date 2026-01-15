Azerbaijan says Nagorno-Karabakh leaders and ‘those who committed crimes’ to remain in custody

Support independent journalism this holiday season — and help us bring you more news and commentary from the Caucasus in 2026. Become a member 25% OFF

Azerbaijan has rejected suggestions that more Armenian prisoners could be released following the surprise announcement on Wednesday that four Armenians held in Azerbaijani custody were returned to Armenia. Government sources told the Azerbaijani media outlet APA there was ‘no possibility’ that former Nagorno-Karabakh leaders and ‘individuals who committed crimes against the Azerbaijani people’ would be released.

On Wednesday, four Armenian prisoners — Vagif Khachatryan, Vigen Euljekjian, Gevorg Sujyan, and Davit Davtyan — who had been sentenced on various charges by Azerbaijan, were handed over to Armenian authorities.

There are at least 19 other Armenians who remain in Azerbaijani custody, including Nagorno-Karabakh’s former political and military leadership.

After the release of the four individuals on Wednesday, there was speculation on social media that more could follow, but Azerbaijani government sources told APA that ‘these possibilities are an illusion’.

‘There is no possibility that the leaders of [Nagorno-Karabakh] and other individuals who committed crimes against the Azerbaijani people will be released or extradited to Armenia’.

Another source said those remaining in custody ‘will answer for the criminal acts they committed and will be punished in the most severe form after their guilt is proven’.

It was not clear who the source was specifically referring to.

However, despite the seemingly definitive statements, at least one of the prisoners released on Wednesday, Khachatryan, was convicted of war crimes — charges that he denies.

APA’s reporting did not expand on what reportedly distinguishes the crimes allegedly committed by Khachatryan from those who remain in custody, or why what they are accused of would prevent them from being released along with the four on Wednesday.