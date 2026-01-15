Media logo
Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan says Nagorno-Karabakh leaders and ‘those who committed crimes’ to remain in custody

by Nate Ostiller
Former Nagorno-Karabakh officials on trial in Azerbaijan. Photo: APA.
Former Nagorno-Karabakh officials on trial in Azerbaijan. Photo: APA.

Azerbaijan has rejected suggestions that more Armenian prisoners could be released following the surprise announcement on Wednesday that four Armenians held in Azerbaijani custody were returned to Armenia. Government sources told the Azerbaijani media outlet APA there was ‘no possibility’ that former Nagorno-Karabakh leaders and ‘individuals who committed crimes against the Azerbaijani people’ would be released.

On Wednesday, four Armenian prisoners — Vagif Khachatryan, Vigen Euljekjian, Gevorg Sujyan, and Davit Davtyan — who had been sentenced on various charges by Azerbaijan, were handed over to Armenian authorities.

There are at least 19 other Armenians who remain in Azerbaijani custody, including Nagorno-Karabakh’s former political and military leadership.

After the release of the four individuals on Wednesday, there was speculation on social media that more could follow, but Azerbaijani government sources told APA that ‘these possibilities are an illusion’.

‘There is no possibility that the leaders of [Nagorno-Karabakh] and other individuals who committed crimes against the Azerbaijani people will be released or extradited to Armenia’.

Another source said those remaining in custody ‘will answer for the criminal acts they committed and will be punished in the most severe form after their guilt is proven’.

It was not clear who the source was specifically referring to.

However, despite the seemingly definitive statements, at least one of the prisoners released on Wednesday, Khachatryan, was convicted of war crimes — charges that he denies.

APA’s reporting did not expand on what reportedly distinguishes the crimes allegedly committed by Khachatryan from those who remain in custody, or why what they are accused of would prevent them from being released along with the four on Wednesday.

Gohar’s second goodbye: forced to leave Armenia after losing Nagorno-Karabakh
Following Armenia’s cuts in aid for Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians, Gohar Aleksanyan, 45, realised she had to leave her home, again.
OC MediaRima Grigoryan
Description of image
Description of image
Azerbaijan
Armenia
Armenia–Azerbaijan Relations
Nagorno-Karabakh
Armenia–Azerbaijan Conflict
Nate Ostiller
230 articles

Nate joined OC Media as an editor after a year at The Kyiv Independent, where he covered Ukraine, Russia, and the South Caucasus. He has a background in grant writing and reporting on post-Soviet geopolitics, with a focus on conflict-sensitive journalism and human rights.

Fighting for the paws-ibility of Georgia’s European future

Mariam Nikuradze

The
CaucasusDaily BriefThursday, 15 January 2026Members only

Editor‘s Picks

