fbpx
Support Us

Azerbaijan ‘suspends’ Wolt for food safety violations

16 August 2023
Wolt couriers in Baku. Ismi Aghayev/OC Media.
The link is copied
Support Us

Azerbaijani authorities have issued an order to suspend delivery service Wolt’s activities in the country for violating health regulations. The order is, as of yet, non-binding, and Wolt continues to operate in Azerbaijan.

The Food Safety Agency ordered the suspension of the Finnish food ordering and delivery platform on 14 August, for violating ‘technical and regulatory’ requirements.

It also accused Wolt of violating temperature and storage regulations. It also claimed that vehicles used for deliveries were not disinfected and that its couriers do not undergo medical examination.

Wolt operates through courier partners — gig workers who sign up to become couriers through a Wolt companion app. 

Though the agency’s decision to suspend Wolt’s services in Azerbaijan is non-binding, it criticised Wolt for continuing operation.

As of publication, access to the application has not been impeded by the authorities. In order for the Food Safety Agency’s decision to come into force, it has to be ordered by an Azerbaijani court or the government.

In its response to the Food Safety Agency, Wolt Azerbaijan accused the agency of damaging its reputation through ‘incomplete and false information’.

Advertisements

A potential state monopoly

While several other delivery platforms currently operate in Azerbaijan, civil society activists speculate that the authorities are attempting to crack down on the food delivery sector in an effort to monopolise the market through new applications.

Ahmad Mammadli, the chair of Democracy 1918, a pro-democracy movement, suggested that those close to President Ilham Aliyev might establish delivery services of their own.

‘It seems that either [they] will create a new application to monopolise the market or enter into an agreement with another delivery company’, Mammadli told OC Media.

A Wolt courier driving a bike in Baku. Ismi Aghayev/OC Media.

Mammadli also pointed to the detention of three labour rights activists who were engaged in demonstrations organised by delivery couriers protesting new vehicle registration laws that would restrict their work.

Two of those arrested, Afiadin Mammadov and Aykhan Israfilov, were members of both his organisation and the Workers’ Table Trade Unions Confederation.

‘The government that arrested the members of the Workers’ Table, instead of trying to find a solution in this area, decided the issue once and for all by suspending Wolt’s activity in Azerbaijan’, said Mammadli.

By Ismi Aghayev

Related Posts

The Killers booed in Georgia after inviting Russian fan on stage
Georgia–Russia Relations

The Killers booed in Georgia after inviting Russian fan on stage

First death from starvation reported in blockade-struck Nagorno-Karabakh 
Lachin Blockade

First death from starvation reported in blockade-struck Nagorno-Karabakh 

EU says ‘no Armenian military buildup’ on Azerbaijan border 
Armenia–Azerbaijan conflict

EU says ‘no Armenian military buildup’ on Azerbaijan border 

Fierce, independent journalism

Let’s be honest, the media situation in the Caucasus is grim. Every day we are accused of ‘serving the enemy’ whoever that enemy may be. Our journalists have been harassed, arrested, beaten, and exiled. But nevertheless, we persevere. For us this is a labour of love. Unfortunately, we cannot run OC Media on love alone, journalism is expensive and funding is scarce. Our sole mission is to serve the interests of all peoples of the region. You can support us today for as little as $1 a month and join us in the fight for a better Caucasus.

Support Us