Media logo
Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani chair of Centre for Research Against Torture found guilty of slander

Avatar
by Aytan Farhadova
Fikrat Jafarli, the chair of Centre for Research Against Torture. Photo taken from social media.
Fikrat Jafarli, the chair of Centre for Research Against Torture. Photo taken from social media.

Join the voices Aliyev wants to silence.

For over eight years, OC Media has worked with fearless journalists from Azerbaijan — some of whom now face decades behind bars — to bring you the stories the regime is  afraid will get out.

Help us fuel Aliyev’s fears — become an OC Media member today

Become a member

A court has sentenced the head of the Centre for Research Against Torture, Fikrat Jafarli, to four months in prison on charges of slander — reportedly for criticising the Azerbaijani Bar Association.

The independent news website Meydan TV reported that Jafarli was sentenced on Tuesday, and that lawyer Elvin Aliyev, who is a member of the Azerbaijani Bar Association’s Disciplinary Commission, was the plaintiff in the case.

The outlet reported that Jafarli was likely detained for his organisation’s publication of an appeal by Habela Allahverdiyeva, according to which Aliyev demanded a payment of ₼10,500 ($6,200) from her detained husband, Elvin Allahverdiyev, whose freedom Aliyev claimed he could secure.

According to the appeal, Aliyev promised the family that Allahverdiyev would return home in a year and a half. However, he was sentenced to three years on drug charges in 2023.

‘In [Allahberdiyev’s wife’s] appeal, she not only made this issue public, but also asked to report it to the relevant government agencies. In addition to sending the appeal to the relevant government agencies, the centre also shared part of this appeal by adding it to a status posted by another person on the social platform Facebook in April 2025’, read the post published by Centre for Research Against Torture.

Meydan TV cited Jafarli as saying that the appeal was not his personal position, and was based on the social media post initially shared by journalist Arzu Abdulla.

On Tuesday, Abdulla posted on Facebook decrying Jafarli’s sentencing. She said that although Jafarli cited her as the originator of the appeal, Aliyev insisted that the profile the centre had linked to — her profile — ‘is fake and that such a person does not exist’.

‘I appealed to the court, but the court did not grant the petitions for my interrogation and the interrogation of Allahverdiyev in court on this issue’, wrote Abdulla.

‘The legal court system in Azerbaijan is destroyed in this way’, she continued, adding that ‘Fikrat Jafarli, who always defends the rights of political prisoners and people whose rights are trampled on, is a political prisoner!’

Azerbaijan’s Bar Association attacks independent lawyers over public statements
The head of the association threatened to take ‘serious measures’ against lawyers who publicly discuss their cases.
OC MediaAytan Farhadova

Azerbaijan
Freedom of Speech
Avatar
Aytan Farhadova
201 articles0 Followers

An experienced journalist, Aytan has worked with Azerbaijani, regional, and international media. Formerly with Meydan TV, she now lives in Georgia, where she focuses on investigative journalism, covering topics such as government accountability and domestic violence.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Mother of Russian citizen detained in Tbilisi denied entry to Georgia

Kadyrov says he won ‘friendly chess match’ against his son

Azerbaijani chair of Centre for Research Against Torture found guilty of slander

Russian media claims Azerbaijan to provide artillery shells to Ukraine

Former Georgian MP faces up to five years in prison as ex-wife recounts brutal abuse

Kabarda–Balkaria resident charged with financing terrorism after ‘collecting donations for charity’

Armenia says Georgia’s blocking of brandy transit ‘essentially resolved’

Wednesday, 30 July 2025

Show more

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefWednesday, 30 July 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org