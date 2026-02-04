Media logo
Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani national convicted in US of healthcare fraud

by Nate Ostiller
The US Medicare logo.
The US Medicare logo.

A dual-citizen of Azerbaijan and the US has been convicted of conspiring to launder more than $8 million in funds acquired from Medicare fraud at a New York City bank. Renat Abramov pleaded guilty to the charges on Tuesday; he now faces a prison sentence of up to 20 years.

Abramov, who worked as a bank manager in the New York City neighbourhood of Sheepshead Bay, ‘used his position to aid a sophisticated international scheme’, the US Justice Department said.

He ‘was a member of a TCO [transnational criminal organisation]that allegedly submitted more than $10 billion in fraudulent Medicare claims by stealing the identities of over one million Americans, including elderly and disabled citizens in all 50 states’.

‘Abramov helped execute the scheme by opening bank accounts for individuals — many not lawfully present in the United States — who posed as owners of fake medical equipment companies using fake corporate registration documents. The bank accounts were used to deposit fraudulently obtained insurance checks, which appeared legitimate because they came from Medicare and established insurance companies. Once deposited, members of the TCO transferred the money into offshore accounts and cryptocurrency’, the Justice Department said.

Abramov’s conviction was ‘the first time the Health Care Fraud Unit has charged and convicted a former bank employee for conspiring to launder health care fraud proceeds’.

Dr Oz accused of targeting California’s Armenians in fraud ‘investigation’
Mehmet Oz serves as the administrator of the US Centres for Medicare and Medicare Services under President Donald Trump.
OC MediaNate Ostiller
Description of image
Description of image
Azerbaijan
The United States
Crime
Health
Nate Ostiller
246 articles0 Followers

Nate joined OC Media as an editor after a year at The Kyiv Independent, where he covered Ukraine, Russia, and the South Caucasus. He has a background in grant writing and reporting on post-Soviet geopolitics, with a focus on conflict-sensitive journalism and human rights.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Armenian Investigative Committee names main suspects in Baimuradova murder

Arrests of Azerbaijani opposition Popular Front Party members continue

Ingush MMA fighter receives award despite previous sexual violence conviction

Azerbaijani national convicted in US of healthcare fraud

Georgia sentences two for pavement protest

Azerbaijan to cooperate with Israel on AI

‘A quiet, creeping Russification’: the displacement of indigenous languages across Russia

Wednesday, 4 February 2026

Show more
Our Newsletters

The scourge of domestic violence and honour killings in the North Caucasus

Elizaveta Chukharova

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefWednesday, 04 February 2026Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2026 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2026 OC-Media.org