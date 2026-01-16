Media logo
Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan’s SOCAR to begin supplying gas to Austria and Germany

by Nate Ostiller
One of SOCAR's oil and gas facilities. For illustrative purposes. Official photo.
One of SOCAR's oil and gas facilities. For illustrative purposes. Official photo.

Azerbaijan’s state-run energy company SOCAR will begin supplying gas to Austria and Germany, bringing the total number of countries buying Azerbaijani gas to 16, company representatives told the pro-government media outlet APA.

The gas will be transited to the countries via an existing route to Italy, which has historically been the largest purchaser of Azerbaijani gas in the EU.

According to APA, supplies will run through the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), which became operational in 2020 and stretches from Turkey to the southern tip of Italy.

The quantity of gas being supplied to Austria and Germany, as well as the specific purchasers, was not specified by APA.

As part of its effort to shift away from dependency on Russian energy, the EU has increasingly turned toward Azerbaijan.However, there are concerns that Azerbaijan still works to launder Russian fossil fuels to be sold in the European market.

Previously, in May 2025, the UK sanctioned a state-owned Azerbaijani tanker as part of efforts to block Russia’s petrol trading shadow fleet.

An investigation by the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) found that the ship in question, the Zangazur, was owned by the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company and that the Azerbaijani government owned the entirety of the company’s shares.

In September 2025, EU foreign affairs spokesperson Anitta Hipper confirmed to OC Media that EU sanctions on Russia had been extended to the STAR Refinery in Turkey, co-owned by SOCAR and the Azerbaijani government, for its role in processing Russian crude oil.

Later that year, Reuters reported, citing sources, that the STAR Refinery had begun phasing out the purchase of Russian oil.

As Azerbaijan’s relations with Russia warm, the heads of energy giants Gazprom and SOCAR meet
The meeting comes after the US announced new sanctions against two of Russia’s largest energy companies, Rosneft and Lukoil.
OC MediaNate Ostiller
Description of image
Description of image
Azerbaijan
SOCAR
Austria
Germany
Nate Ostiller
232 articles0 Followers

Nate joined OC Media as an editor after a year at The Kyiv Independent, where he covered Ukraine, Russia, and the South Caucasus. He has a background in grant writing and reporting on post-Soviet geopolitics, with a focus on conflict-sensitive journalism and human rights.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Azerbaijan’s SOCAR to begin supplying gas to Austria and Germany

What can the Caucasus expect in 2026? Our staff gives their takes

Friday, 16 January 2025

Ingush Head Kalimatov claims authorities settled 6 blood feuds and 40 conflicts

What would an Iranian revolution mean for the Caucasus?

Ingush woman who fled domestic violence detained in Moscow

Azerbaijan says Nagorno-Karabakh leaders and ‘those who committed crimes’ to remain in custody

Iranian demonstrators questioned in Armenia as Iran slams authorities for allowing protests to continue

Show more
Our Newsletters

What would an Iranian revolution mean for the Caucasus?

Nate Ostiller

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefFriday, 16 January 2026Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2026 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2026 OC-Media.org