Bank of Georgia to join top 100 companies on London Stock Exchange

by Helena Bedwell
The Bank of Georgia headquarters in Tbilisi. Photo via About Georgia.
The Bank of Georgia headquarters in Tbilisi. Photo via About Georgia.

The Bank of Georgia, part of the Lion Finance Group PLC, is set to become the first Georgian company to secure a place among the 100 leading companies listed on the London Stock Exchange, a classification known as the FTSE 100 Index.

The bank will officially join the index on 20 March after market close, with the change taking effect on 23 March.

This milestone marks a significant step in the Lion Finance Group’s development and highlights the growing international recognition of both the company and the wider Georgian financial sector.

‘Recognition of the bank’s work reflects the collective effort of a strong team and a strategy that has remained consistent over time’, Lion Finance Group CEO Archil Gachechiladze told OC Media.

‘I believe this milestone will further enhance international interest in the Group and support the attraction of new capital. This achievement was made possible by the professionalism and collective efforts of every member of our team’.

Archil Gachechiladze. Official image.

Gachechiladze added that, despite negative developments globally, the group remains dedicated to disciplined execution, sustainable growth, and strengthening organisational fundamentals — including operational efficiency and continued investment in technology and customer experience.

He also emphasised that the bank intends to prioritise the advancement of technology-driven, innovative solutions that enhance accessibility and efficiency, while delivering a best-in-class customer experience — ensuring the bank remains a trusted partner for individuals and businesses.

‘Clear governance structures and well-defined decision-making processes’, he said, ‘are key to staying on top’.

Bank of Georgia is the frontrunner in Georgia’s financial market and, along with the UK-listed shares of TBC Bank Group Plc, has stood strong despite regional political upheaval and Russian sanctions.

Is Tbilisi’s stubborn support of Imedi and POSTV a sign of more sanctions to come?
Georgia’s government has openly sided with media sanctioned by the UK over Russian disinformation. Could this be a sign of more sanctions to come?
OC MediaHelena Bedwell

In 2024, when all London Stock Exchange-listed companies from Georgia saw their shares fall by more than 20%, rattled by the passage of a controversial foreign agents law that threatened the country’s prospects of joining the EU, the storm was weathered.

Over the past year, Bank of Georgia’s share price has more than doubled, reinforcing investor confidence and paving the way for its inclusion in the FTSE 100 Index, the trust gained, the bank told OC Media. Within the FTSE 100, Bank of Georgia now stands alongside major global corporations including HSBC, BP, Unilever, Rolls‑Royce Holdings, Shell plc, and Barclays.

The Lion Finance Group was first listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2006 and joined the FTSE 250 Index in 2012.

Helena Bedwell is a veteran journalist of 30 years, splitting her time between Norfolk, UK and Tbilisi, Georgia. She mainly focuses on financial stories, the government, the economy, lifestyle, and banking in Georgia.

