Batumi Drama Theatre management reprimands actors for calling for a strike

According to Publika, the artistic director of the Batumi Drama Theater, Aleksandre Kantaria, has reprimanded the theatre's actors for calling for a strike.

The document is dated 25 December.

According to the published document, as a disciplinary measure, actors Tornike Baramidze and Meri Nakashidze were reprimanded, and Otar Katamadze was given a ‘severe reprimand’.

The actor had called on their colleagues to ‘not perform in the play’, as well as calling for a strike with a ‘sound amplifier’.

