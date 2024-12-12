Bedridden mother of detained protester reportedly dies

Human rights defender Natia Tavberidze posted on Facebook that the bedridden mother of an individual detained at one of the protests has died.

‘Yesterday, a person who was a victim/detained at one of the protests came to us. This person was arrested, everything was taken away, and they [law enforcement officers] didn’t let them call anywhere. However, they were the only caregiver for their bedridden, sick mother. The mother died’, she posted.