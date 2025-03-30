British Council introduces free familiarisation test for computer-based IELTS exams

Rely on OC Media? We rely on you too. Amidst the current global turmoil, small news outlets like ours could be the first to close. Help us get off grants and become the first reader-funded news site in the Caucasus, and keep telling the stories that matter. Become a member

The British Council has launched a free IELTS familiarisation test to help candidates prepare for the computer-based version of the IELTS exam. Available for both Academic and General Training formats, the test offers a full-length simulation of the Listening, Reading, and Writing sections, providing a realistic preview of the exam experience.

Candidates can take the test online at their convenience, without the need for prior registration. This allows prospective test-takers to familiarise themselves with the computer-delivered format before the actual exam.

The Listening and Reading sections offer immediate feedback, helping candidates gauge their performance. The Writing section, however, is assessed by an examiner in the official test and does not provide instant results.

The British Council aims to give candidates a better understanding of the test format and improve their readiness. This resource is available globally and can be accessed at no cost, further supporting the British Council’s commitment to helping English learners prepare for one of the world’s most widely recognised English proficiency tests.

Gateway to English-speaking countries

IELTS (International English Language Testing System) exams are standardised tests designed to assess the English language proficiency of non-native speakers. These exams are widely used for university admissions, immigration, and employment in English-speaking countries.

The test evaluates four key language skills: Listening, Reading, Writing, and Speaking.

There are two main formats: the Academic IELTS, which is intended for those applying to higher education institutions or seeking professional registration, and the General Training IELTS, for individuals migrating to English-speaking countries or applying for work experience or training programs.

The test is scored on a scale from 0 to 9, with each skill receiving a separate score, and the overall band score reflecting a candidate’s overall English proficiency.

To take the free familiarisation test, visit the official page.