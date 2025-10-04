CEC records 17.14% voter turnout by 12:00
The Central Election Commission (CEC) has reported 602,445 voters, or 17.14% of the total, had cast their votes as of 12:00.
CEC spokesperson Natia Ioseliani stated that the voting process was taking place peacefully, adding that the highest activity was still in the Racha Racha-Lechkhumi and Lower Svaneti regions.
The percentage is very similar to what was recorded in the 2021 local elections at 12:00 — 17.72% — and is slightly higher than what was recorded in 2017, which saw 16.50% of eligible voters participate. However, the number falls short of the 2024 turnout for parliamentary elections, which was recorded at 22.22% by the CEC.