CEC records 17.14% voter turnout by 12:00

A CEC press briefing from the 4 October 2025 municipal elections. Official photo.

The Central Election Commission (CEC) has reported 602,445 voters, or 17.14% of the total, had cast their votes as of 12:00.

CEC spokesperson Natia Ioseliani stated that the voting process was taking place peacefully, adding that the highest activity was still in the Racha Racha-Lechkhumi and Lower Svaneti regions.

The percentage is very similar to what was recorded in the 2021 local elections at 12:00 — 17.72% — and is slightly higher than what was recorded in 2017, which saw 16.50% of eligible voters participate. However, the number falls short of the 2024 turnout for parliamentary elections, which was recorded at 22.22% by the CEC.