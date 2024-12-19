Commotion at Zugdidi City Council

According to local media, opposition councillors brought a banner depicting people injured during the protests in Tbilisi to a session of Zugdid City Council this afternoon. ‘These photos show beaten people. Hundreds of thousands of people have been on Rustaveli Avenue for 29 days, and rallies are also taking place in various cities of Georgia. People are being fined for leading convoys with shouts of “Long live Georgia” and Georgian flags’, IPN reported an opposition councillor as stating in an address to Georgian Dream councillors.