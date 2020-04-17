Coronavirus live updates | Patriarchate claims ‘clergy exempted from transportation ban on Easter’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span></span>

The latest stories:

How have you been affected by the coronavirus crisis? We would like to hear from you. Get in touch via Facebook, Twitter, or email at contact@oc-media.org.

Patriarchate claims ‘clergy exempted from transportation ban on Easter’

The ban on transportation with private vehicles will not apply to clergy and church personnel, the Georgian Patriarchate announced in a statement published today.

‘As it was explained to us over a phone conversation, clergy, chanters, and acolytes will be allowed to drive for today’s communion and on Easter. Unfortunately, churchgoers will not have this opportunity’, the Patriarchate’s statement reads.

The Patriarchate also said in their statement, that the government’s decision to bar private vehicles from the streets has triggered ‘big dissatisfaction among both clergy and believers’.

The nationwide ban on driving private vehicles began on 17 April, at 12:00, and will last until 21 April.

The measure excludes those transporting goods and making deliveries but includes taxis.

Grocery stores, pharmacies, and other commercial activities previously allowed to stay open will operate as before.

The government has also made it mandatory to wear protective face masks inside any building open to the public.

Georgian Health Minister not sure if sharing spoon during Holy Communion might spread COVID-19

Georgian Health Minister Ekaterine Tikaradze has said that there has not been any specific scientific research on if using a shared spoon for Holy Communion might help spread coronavirus.

Tikaradze was asked by journalists whether a shared spoon might become a source of infection.

‘In general, in science and medicine, it’s important to have evidence for everything. There has been no such scientific research, therefore, I can’t give a definitive answer’, said the minister.

The Georgian Orthodox Church has objected to advice from health officials that they use disposable spoons to try to minimise the spread of the coronavirus.

COVID-19 is spread through water droplets and can survive on surfaces, including metal. For alcohol to work as an effective surface disinfectant, it must be at a concentration of at least 60% by volume, a much higher concentration than the wine used during Holy Communion.

Summary

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Friday, 17 April. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

Georgia announced that the country may go into full lockdown, with the public required to inform the authorities before leaving their homes, if the number of confirmed cases reached 2,000.

Authorities across the Caucasus have been bracing for Orthodox Christian Easter celebrations this weekend.

In Georgia, the authorities announced that cemeteries would be closed in Tbilisi and other places for the Easter period.

The announcement came as the Georgian Orthodox Church prepares to host thousands of worshipers overnight for Easter services, a move they said they coordinated with the government.

In Abkhazia, Chief Medical Officer Lyudmila Skorik criticised the Sukhum-Pitsunda diocese for continuing church services without necessary sanitary precautions and called on worshippers to stay at home.

Metropolitan Kirill of Stavropol and Nevinnomyssk said that churches in Stavropol Krai would be open for Easter but called on people to stay at home.

The authorities in North Ossetia announced that churches and cemeteries would be closed until 30 April.

If you appreciate our live updates during this difficult time, please consider supporting our work. Every little bit helps!

Read more from yesterday as well as the latest stories: