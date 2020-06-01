Coronavirus live updates | Pashinyan and his family members have COVID-19

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan and family test positive for COVID-19

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced this morning that he and his family tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday. They are self-isolating in the Prime Minister’s residence.

The PM said that they were not showing any symptoms and that he would continue to work from self-isolation.

Today, shopping malls and markets (including open-air agricultural markets) have been allowed to reopen in Georgia. Meanwhile, there has been a small spike in new cases of COVID-19 infection over the weekend, with 26 new cases confirmed on 30 May. Some of the latest cases come from Tbilisi’s ‘Saburtalo cluster’. Since the outbreak began, Georgia’s capital remained largely free from community spread.

The Georgian government reopened public transport in Georgia last Friday, mandating all passengers to wear protective face masks. Inter-city connections are also expected to resume on 8 June.

On Friday, the Communications Ministry of Daghestan assured the public that they have not installed, nor even tested 5G network technology in the region.

The statement followed a protest in one of the settlements of Daghestan's Kizilyurt District against a recently erected mast that local residents claimed was a '5G mast' endangering their health. Conspiracy theorists in the North Caucasus have recently spread the false claim that 5G is connected to COVID-19 transmission and other illnesses.

Several hundred citizens of Azerbaijan remain stranded near the border in Daghestan, as the Azerbaijani government has kept the border with Russia closed. Local authorities have constructed camps in order to shelter the stranded Azerbaijanis.

