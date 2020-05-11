Support Us
Coronavirus live updates | Most agricultural markets in Georgia ‘reopened’

11 May 2020
A woman selling vegetables. Photo: Dominik Cagara/OC Media.
1h ago
11/05/2020

We want to hear from you! You can send us your stories, photos, and videos about the coronavirus via Facebook, Twitter, or email at contact@oc-media.org.

11 May 2020, 09:30

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Monday, 11 May. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

As of yesterday, 64 out of 90 agricultural markets in Georgia have been reopened, the country’s National Food Agency announced. The agency said that most of the markets currently inactive are seasonal and will restart when due. 

Armenia’s Health Minister Arsen Torosyan announced that the number of COVID-19 cases in the country is doubling every 15 days. Torosyan shared a graph on Facebook which indicates that Armenia’s coronavirus numbers doubled from 1,596 on 23 April, to 3,175 on 8 May. Based on this dynamic, by 24 May, Armenia may have as many as 6,350 confirmed cases, and 12,700 confirmed cases by 8 June.

Daghestan's Emergency Situations Ministry announced today that they were setting up tents to temporarily shelter Azerbaijani nationals stranded in the southern Magaramkent District of Daghestan due to border closure. The Emergency Ministry vowed to finish the camp on the border of Magaramkentski and Derbentski districts by 12 May. They said it would include tents to live in, a field kitchen, and a medical unit for 210 Azerbaijanis.

Read the latest stories:

By OC Media

