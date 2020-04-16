Coronavirus live updates | Georgian health officials warn public health system may become overwhelmed

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span></span>

Summary

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Thursday, 16 April. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

According to Georgia’s Health Minister Ekaterine Tikaradze, there are a total of 256 infectious disease specialists in Georgia who will only be able to handle 853 patients.

Talking to Georgian TV channel Imedi last night, Tikaradze also warned that Georgia has over 1700 ventilators stocked but the 488 resuscitation specialists in the country will be able to administer no more than 1200 beds.

On Tuesday, the Public Chamber of Abkhazia, an advisory body of the Presidential Administration, appealed to Abkhazian citizens to celebrate Easter at home so as to avoid the further spread of the novel coronavirus.

Archbishop Varlaam of Makhachkala and Grozny called on the Orthodox believers of Chechnya, Daghestan, and Ingushetia to stay at home on Easter.

He also said that from 15 April, services in the Makhachkala eparchy will be temporarily held only with the participation of clergy and the necessary parish staff and volunteers.

