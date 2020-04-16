Support Us
Флаг России Русский English flag English

Coronavirus live updates | Georgian health officials warn public health system may become overwhelmed

16 April 2020 OC Media
Ekaterine Tikaradze. Official photo.
The link is copied
Support Us
OC Media

Live

The link is copied
Support Us
2min ago
16/04/2020

Summary

The latest stories:

How have you been affected by the coronavirus crisis? We would like to hear from you. Get in touch via Facebook, Twitter, or email at contact@oc-media.org.

16 Apr 2020, 09:30

Summary

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Thursday, 16 April. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

According to Georgia’s Health Minister Ekaterine Tikaradze, there are a total of 256 infectious disease specialists in Georgia who will only be able to handle 853 patients. 

Talking to Georgian TV channel Imedi last night, Tikaradze also warned that Georgia has over 1700 ventilators stocked but the 488 resuscitation specialists in the country will be able to administer no more than 1200 beds.

On Tuesday, the Public Chamber of Abkhazia, an advisory body of the Presidential Administration, appealed to Abkhazian citizens to celebrate Easter at home so as to avoid the further spread of the novel coronavirus. 

Archbishop Varlaam of Makhachkala and Grozny called on the Orthodox believers of Chechnya, Daghestan, and Ingushetia to stay at home on Easter.

He also said that from 15 April, services in the Makhachkala eparchy will be temporarily held only with the participation of clergy and the necessary parish staff and volunteers.

If you appreciate our live updates during this difficult time, please consider supporting our work. Every little bit helps! 

Read more from yesterday as well as the latest stories:

Related Posts

Arayik Harutyunyan wins landslide victory in Nagorno-Karabakh presidential election
2020 Nagorno-Karabakh election

Arayik Harutyunyan wins landslide victory in Nagorno-Karabakh presidential election

Coronavirus live updates | Georgian PM says churches to remain open for Easter
Live Updates
Covid-19

Coronavirus live updates | Georgian PM says churches to remain open for Easter

Georgian Government will not close churches — ‘especially on Easter’
georgian orthodox church

Georgian Government will not close churches — ‘especially on Easter’

Fierce, independent journalism

Let’s be honest, the media situation in the Caucasus is grim. Every day we are accused of ‘serving the enemy’ whoever that enemy may be. Our journalists have been harassed, arrested, beaten, and exiled. But nevertheless, we persevere. For us this is a labour of love. Unfortunately, we cannot run OC Media on love alone, journalism is expensive and funding is scarce. Our sole mission is to serve the interests of all peoples of the region. Support us today and join us in the fight for a better Caucasus.

Support Us