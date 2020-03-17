Support Us
Coronavirus live updates | Twenty-two new cases confirmed in Armenia

17 March 2020 OC Media
A metro carriage being sanitised. Photo: Yerevan Municipality.
17/03/2020

Summary

17/03/2020 11:19 am

One new case confirmed in Georgia

Two new cases was confirmed in Georgia on Tuesday. According to Marina Ezugbaia, the director of the Hospital of Infectious Diseases, the patient came into contact with the three latest patients and their health condition remains serious but stable.  

There are now 35 confirmed cases in Georgia in total. One patient has recovered and was discharged on 16 March to self-isolation. No one has died.

17/03/2020 11:03 am

Summary

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates. We will be bringing you the latest news on the pandemic around the Caucasus.

Here is a summary of the latest developments:

