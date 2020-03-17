Coronavirus live updates | Twenty-two new cases confirmed in Armenia

One new case confirmed in Georgia

Two new cases was confirmed in Georgia on Tuesday. According to Marina Ezugbaia, the director of the Hospital of Infectious Diseases, the patient came into contact with the three latest patients and their health condition remains serious but stable.

There are now 35 confirmed cases in Georgia in total. One patient has recovered and was discharged on 16 March to self-isolation. No one has died.

Summary

Here is a summary of the latest developments: