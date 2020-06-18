Coronavirus live updates | Carrying identification mandatory in Armenia

We want to hear from you! You can send us your stories, photos, and videos about the coronavirus via Facebook, Twitter, or email at contact@oc-media.org.

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Thursday, 18 June. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

Georgia’s ruling Georgian Dream party has reiterated that they do not expect the epidemiological situation to deteriorate, something that could lead to delayed parliamentary elections. However, they’re also not ruling out the possibility of moving them from October to December.

The Georgian government is yet to come up with specific regulations minimising the risks for COVID-19 transmission during the vote. According to the Georgian Constitution, elections should be held no earlier than 45 days after the lifting of a state of emergency nationwide.

The makeup of the tenth convocation of Georgian Parliament is to be decided on last Saturday of October, a period that could hypothetically coincide with a possible 'second wave' of the novel coronavirus outbreak in Georgia.

In Armenia, members of the public will be required to carry identification with them at all times when outside of the home.

According to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, this will help police with filing reports on violations of safety regulations.

Those citizens who do not have identification documents will be fined ֏10,000 ($21). Citizens may also be fined ֏10,000 ($21) for not wearing a mask.

‘On 20-21 [June], if not 100%, then almost 90% [restrictions] will be removed. We have every opportunity for this’, Chechnya head Ramzan Kadyrov announced. He said that ‘restaurants and cafes on the street’, as well as parks and playgrounds, will open soon.

‘Everything we do shows effectiveness. We have fewer morbidity than in other regions, there are more dead and recovered’, Kadyrov was quoted as saying by TASS.

