Coronavirus live updates | Georgian lawmakers mull fines for violating anti-coronavirus rules 

We want to hear from you! You can send us your stories, photos, and videos about the coronavirus via Facebook, Twitter, or email at contact@oc-media.org.

Armenia continues to increase ICU bed capacity

According to Armenia’s Health Minister Arsen Torosyan, the country will be increasing its ICU bed capacity. Nearly 140 beds will be added to three major medical centres in Yerevan in the near future.

Torosyan also reported that, as of 1 June, there are 440 patients in serious condition and 55 patients in critical condition, 16 of whom are on ventilators. According to Torosyan, the number of patients in serious and critical condition has been hovering around 500 for the last several days.

Summary

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Tuesday, 2 June. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced yesterday morning that he and his family tested positive for COVID-19. They are self-isolating in the Prime Minister’s residence. The PM said that they were not showing any symptoms and that he would continue to work from self-isolation.

Georgia's National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) have confirmed a new epidemiological cluster with at least 15 cases in Saburtalo district of Georgia's capital Tbilisi. Despite experiencing a relative growth in new COVID-19 infections, including outside Tbilisi, Georgian medical authorities have not said if they are considering a recommendation to reimpose harsh anti-epidemic measures that are currently being rescinded nationwide.

Head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov announced on Sunday that his republic and neighbouring Daghestan should expect medical equipment as an aid from the United Arab Emirates this week. According to Kadyrov, Mohamed bin Zayed, Prince of the Abu Dhabi Emirate, offered the help during their recent telephone conversation.

As Russia marked 232 deaths yesterday, a record high, Daghestan recorded the second highest number of fatalities among Russia’s region, with 50 fatalities in a day. With an additional 141 confirmed cases since Sunday, Daghestan has surpassed 5,000 cases. To date, there have been 260 recorded deaths from COVID-19 in Daghestan.

Yesterday, Karachay-Cherkessia reported 70 new infections, a record number of new daily cases for the region. The numbers have been on steady rise for the last ten days. Kazim Shamanov, Health Minister of Karachay-Cherkessia, assured the public that the healthcare system would not be overwhelmed.

Meanwhile, Alexander Bastrykin, the head of Russia’s Investigative Committee, has announced a probe into the growing outbreak in Karachay-Cherkessia, including issues pertaining to the labour rights of Cherkessk hospital staff.

Read the latest stories: