Coronavirus live updates | Georgian Government: COVID-19 infections near ‘peak’  

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span></span>

The latest stories:

Police clash with anti-stay-at-home protesters in North Ossetia

In pictures | Life under quarantine in Gyumri

Several churches defy Georgian Patriarchate and close churches to the public

Georgian social workers forced to pay for taxis to visit domestic abuse victims

Azerbaijan arrests journalists for ‘violating quarantine’

Analysis | Georgia follows the Japan trajectory, for now

How have you been affected by the coronavirus crisis? We would like to hear from you. Get in touch via Facebook, Twitter, or email at contact@oc-media.org.

Summary

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Wednesday, 22 April. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

Georgia’s government plans to extend the state of emergency until 22 May. According to Irakli Chikovani, an adviser to the Georgian Prime Minister, it is currently becoming harder to identify the sources of infected patients as Georgia is nearing the peak of COVID-19 transmission.



However, he added, in two to three weeks, ‘once we overcome the peak’, the country will start gradually removing restrictions that were put in place to limit the spread of the virus.



Armenia’s Health Ministry announced that in the past week, the country has had a steady daily growth rate of 3% to 4% of confirmed COVID-19 cases. Due to ongoing recoveries, the number of active cases remains relatively stable at around 700-800.

As of today, authorities in Abkhazia have removed the ban on entering Gagra and Gali — Abkhazia’s westernmost and easternmost districts. The curfew in the two regions has also been lifted.

If you appreciate our live updates during this difficult time, please consider supporting our work. Every little bit helps!

Read more from yesterday as well as the latest stories:

Police clash with anti-stay-at-home protesters in North Ossetia

In pictures | Life under quarantine in Gyumri

Several churches defy Georgian Patriarchate and close churches to the public

Georgian social workers forced to pay for taxis to visit domestic abuse victims