Coronavirus live updates | Azerbaijan to begin lifting quarantine restrictions

25 April 2020 OC Media
An empty street in the centre of Baku. Photo: Famil Mahmudbayli.
25/04/2020

The latest stories:

How have you been affected by the coronavirus crisis? We would like to hear from you. Get in touch via Facebook, Twitter, or email at contact@oc-media.org.

25 Apr 2020, 09:00

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Saturday, 25 April. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

Azerbaijan is to begin lifting quarantine restrictions with a number of economic activities restarting from 27 April. People will still have to notify the authorities via SMS in order to leave their homes, however, they will be granted three hours outside instead of two.

Georgia announced it would ease restrictions in six phases, with bans on driving private vehicles, agricultural marketplaces, and selling all kinds of merchandise online lifted from 27 April.

The country also unveiled a social assistance anti-crisis plan including aid for individuals and businesses. 

The number of confirmed cases in Daghestan jumped by 113 in 24 hours, a 27% increase. The total number of confirmed cases in the republic now stands at 567, up from just 154 a week ago.

If you appreciate our live updates during this difficult time, please consider supporting our work. Every little bit helps! 

Read more from yesterday as well as the latest stories:

