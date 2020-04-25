Coronavirus live updates | Azerbaijan to begin lifting quarantine restrictions

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span style="width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span></span>

Summary

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Saturday, 25 April. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

Azerbaijan is to begin lifting quarantine restrictions with a number of economic activities restarting from 27 April. People will still have to notify the authorities via SMS in order to leave their homes, however, they will be granted three hours outside instead of two.

Georgia announced it would ease restrictions in six phases, with bans on driving private vehicles, agricultural marketplaces, and selling all kinds of merchandise online lifted from 27 April.

The country also unveiled a social assistance anti-crisis plan including aid for individuals and businesses.

The number of confirmed cases in Daghestan jumped by 113 in 24 hours, a 27% increase. The total number of confirmed cases in the republic now stands at 567, up from just 154 a week ago.

