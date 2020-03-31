Coronavirus live updates | Georgia introduces curfew

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span style="width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span></span>

The latest stories:

How have you been affected by the coronavirus crisis? We would like to hear from you.

Daghestan closes shops and restaurants

Daghestan has closed all non-essential places of business, including shopping centres, markets, clubs, restaurants, cafes, cinemas and more.

Grocery stores and pharmacies will remain open.

The government said that the police and National Guard would monitor compliance to identify those who evade the new rules. Violations can be reported to the number: 8 (800) 350-00-63.

Molodyozh Daghestana reports that the Mufti of the region, Akhmad Afandi Abdulayev, announced that Friday prayers in mosques would continue in Daghestan.

Those attending would be obliged to wear masks, bring their own rugs, and observe a distance of 1.5 meters between worshipers.

As for today, there are 13 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the republic.

Kabardino-Balkaria opens coronavirus ward

The head of Kabardino-Balkaria, Kazbek Kokov, has inspected the readiness of the new coronavirus ward at the 1st City Hospital of Nalchik.

Kokov said on Instagram that the ward was equipped with 230 beds and 18 ventilators.

He said that more than 100 additional beds for patients with COVID-19 would be created at Prokhladny City Hospital in the north of the republic.

Patient transported from Abkhazia diagnosed with coronavirus

A woman who was transported from Abkhazia to Zugdidi by ambulance has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

The authorities said the woman was ‘around 50 years old’.

According to Aleksandre Motserelia, the Governor of Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti Region, which borders Abkhazia, the woman is the second person with a confirmed coronavirus infection in Zugdidi.

‘She is our citizen, who flew from Moscow to Adler [a district of Sochi] and drove to the village of Saberio [in Abkhazia’s eastern Gali District]’, said Motserelia.

‘From there, she was transported [to Zugdidi] by our emergency services. She is currently being treated in Zugdidi hospital.’

Georgia has diagnosed 108 people with coronavirus; 21 have already recovered. There are currently 4,995 people in quarantine and 278 are under observation in hospital.

Summary

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Saturday, 31 March. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

Georgia has declared a country-wide curfew. From 8:00 on 31 March, it is prohibited for anyone to be outside of their homes from 21:00-06:00. Anyone venturing outside must always carry identification documents. All public transit is shut down.

For a more detailed look at the new curfew rules and other restrictions read more on OC Media: Georgia introduces curfew.

In Azerbaijan, Interior Ministry troops are taking part in patrolling the streets of Baku and Sumgait.

In Armenia, the government has approved three new economic assistance packages targeting various groups affected by the spread of the virus, including unemployed workers and pregnant women in ‘hardship.

A universal isolation regime has been introduced in Adygea. All residents of Adygea should not leave their place of residence, except when there is an urgent need for medical care, medicines, food, or to get their place of employment.

