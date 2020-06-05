Coronavirus live updates | Georgia offers aid to Armenia

We want to hear from you! You can send us your stories, photos, and videos about the coronavirus via Facebook, Twitter, or email at contact@oc-media.org.

Summary

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Friday, 5 June. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

According to the Georgian Foreign Ministry, in a phone conversation yesterday, Davit Zalkaliani, a top Georgian diplomat told his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, that Georgia expresses solidarity with Armenia and is willing to help the Armenian government to tackle the challenges caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Following the news, a group of Georgians launched an online petition asking their government to assist Armenia by treating some of their patients infected with coronavirus in Georgia.

Despite a gradual decrease in the incidence rate of COVID-19 in Krasnodar Krai, the quarantine restrictions were extended until 21 June. Despite that, from 6 June, it will once again be permissible for the public to visit parks, beaches, outdoor summer terraces, outdoor cafes with separate entrances, among other public facilities. Kindergartens will also be open all over the region from 8 June for children from families ‘who have found themselves in a difficult life situation, including from single-parent families’.

Azerbaijan has announced that the cities of Baku, Sumgait, Ganja, and Lankaran, as well as the Absheron District, will be completely locked down over the coming weekend, following an increase in new infections. People in the affected areas would be allowed to leave their homes only in cases of absolute emergency — for urgent medical needs or if their lives are otherwise in danger. They will also be allowed to attend funerals of close relatives, with permission from the authorities. All shops and pharmacies would be closed in these cities over the weekend.

Armenia has approved a new decision requiring citizens to wear a face mask at all times everywhere outside their homes, with the exception of children under six and for those who are exercising or cycling.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has announced that as of yesterday there were patients ill with COVID-19 that cannot be hospitalised due to a lack of hospital beds.

On Monday, Abkhazia confirmed 7 new cases of COVID-19, hours after reporting that the three coronavirus patients were discharged from hospital. According to Abkhazian authorities all seven are students who had returned from Moscow on Tuesday.

Read the latest stories: