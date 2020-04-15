Coronavirus live updates | Georgian PM says churches to remain open for Easter

The latest stories:
- Georgian Government will not close churches — ‘especially on Easter’
- Analysis | Georgia follows the Japan trajectory, for now
- Analysis | As COVID-19 sends political campaigning to Facebook, will polarisation increase?
- Six more opposition activists arrested in Azerbaijan
- Georgian doctor accused of sexually harassing quarantined woman
- Georgia’s homeless ‘at high risk’ during COVID-19
- Analysis | How COVID-19 could increase mortality rates for all age groups in Georgia
- Opinion | The conflict between Church and state during a pandemic endangers us all
How have you been affected by the coronavirus crisis? We would like to hear from you. Get in touch via Facebook, Twitter, or email at contact@oc-media.org.
15 Apr 2020, 09:00
Summary
Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Wednesday, 15 April. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.
The biggest developments from yesterday:
An Orthodox priest in Georgia tested positive for COVID-19 less than a week before Easter celebrations are due to go ahead. The Church has resisted calls to hold the rituals behind closed doors.
Georgia closed down entry and exit to the country’s four largest cities, Tbilisi, Batumi, Kutaisi, and Rustavi. The government also extended the state of emergency until 10 May.
The second round of presidential elections went ahead in Nagorno-Karabakh despite the pandemic.
Armenia recorded almost twice as many recoveries as new cases within the previous 24 hours.
If you appreciate our live updates during this difficult time, please consider supporting our work. Every little bit helps!
Read more from yesterday as well as the latest stories:
