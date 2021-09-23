fbpx
Support Us
Флаг России Русский English flag English

Criminal case opened for ‘insulting’ Facebook comment on Pashinyan photo

23 September 2021
The link is copied
Support Us

Armenian police have opened a criminal case against a Facebook user for insulting Nikol Pashinyan in a comment under a photo featuring the Prime Minister.

Police have stated that the alleged perpetrator violated Article 137.1 of Armenia’s Criminal Code: ‘serious insult to a person due to his public activities.  The case was initiated ‘without a complaint of the presumably injured party՛․

RFE/RL reported that police ‘are taking steps to identify the author of the comment’.

Earlier in September, local media reported the police were searching for a social media user named Hrant Avetisyan who allegedly wrote an insulting comment directed at Pashinyan on Facebook. 

According to the recently adopted amendments to Armenia’s Criminal Code, the use of obscene language in public has been criminalised, with more severe penalties reserved for those who direct such language at public officials. The maximum fine is ֏ 3,000,000 ($6000) or two years in prison.

The amendments were criticised by local and international rights organisations. 

A coalition of local media watchdogs condemned them as ‘unacceptable restrictions on freedom of expression’ while Marc Behrendt, director for Europe and Eurasia programs at Freedom House, said that the amendments would ‘stifle free expression and threaten the financial viability of media outlets in the country’.

[Read more: New policies threaten Armenia's press freedom]

According to a recent Freedom House report, in 2020 Armenia dropped four points in its ranking on internet freedom. 

‘Despite the government’s reformist stance, concerns about political interference in the judiciary and hostile rhetoric toward the media from government officials persist’, the report reads. 

Despite the decline in ranking, Armenia’s internet is still categorised as ‘Free’. 

By Ani Avetisyan

Related Posts

Iranian residents of Georgia barred from entering country with no explanation
Georgia

Iranian residents of Georgia barred from entering country with no explanation

Son of Georgian Dream mayoral candidate faces prison time after pre-election stabbing
Georgia

Son of Georgian Dream mayoral candidate faces prison time after pre-election stabbing

Travma ilə bağlı fərdi hekayə: 30 il davam edən depressiya

Travma ilə bağlı fərdi hekayə: 30 il davam edən depressiya

Fierce, independent journalism

Let’s be honest, the media situation in the Caucasus is grim. Every day we are accused of ‘serving the enemy’ whoever that enemy may be. Our journalists have been harassed, arrested, beaten, and exiled. But nevertheless, we persevere. For us this is a labour of love. Unfortunately, we cannot run OC Media on love alone, journalism is expensive and funding is scarce. Our sole mission is to serve the interests of all peoples of the region. You can support us today for as little as $1 a month and join us in the fight for a better Caucasus.

Support Us