‘Make Armenia Great Again’ — Trump endorses Pashinyan ahead of June elections

US President Donald Trump has endorsed Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for re-election, calling him a ‘great friend and Leader’ who is making Armenia ‘strong, wealthy, and very secure!’.

Trump publicly endorsed Pashinyan with a post on Truth Social on early Thursday morning.

He said Pashinyan shared his ‘vision of PEACE and PROSPERITY [sic] for Armenia and the entire South Caucasus region’, adding that Secretary of State Marco Rubio ‘advanced several important Deals for both our Countries [sic]’.

‘Soon, the United States and Armenia will break ground together on the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity, which will transform the South Caucasus, and help our wonderful American Energy Companies gain access from Central Asia all the way to the United States’.

‘For these reasons, Nikol has my COMPLETE and TOTAL Endorsement for Re-Election on 7 June 2026 [sic]’, he continued, before concluding his post with ‘Make (Armenia) Great Again — MAGA!’.

In turn, Pashinyan thanked Trump on X for the ‘high appreciation and friendly words’.

Thank you, President @realDonaldTrump for the high appreciation and friendly words 🫶❤️🇦🇲🇺🇸🫶 pic.twitter.com/sn0BMEnKhi — Nikol Pashinyan (@NikolPashinyan) May 28, 2026

Trump has regularly touted Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev as having become ‘friends’ since mediating the initialing of the Armenia–Azerbaijan peace treaty in Washington in August 2025. The summit saw the three leaders announce plans to establish the Trump Route, a large-scale connectivity project that would connect Azerbaijan to its exclave of Nakhchivan through Armenian territory.

His endorsement came days after Rubio’s very brief visit to Armenia on Tuesday, where he and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan signed a framework agreement on the planned Trump Route, in addition to signing a strategic partnership charter and a memorandum on the extraction of critical minerals.

Pashinyan and his Civil Contract party will go toe-to-toe with a variety of opposition figures and parties in the 7 June parliamentary elections.