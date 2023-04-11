Deadly clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan near Lachin Corridor

Clashes between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces near the Lachin Corridor have left at least seven people dead.

As fighting was underway on Tuesday, Baku and Yerevan accused each other of a ‘provocation’ and breaking the ceasefire. Both sides also accused the other of using artillery.

Armenian authorities reported on Wednesday that four Armenian soldiers were killed and six others wounded, with one in critical condition. Azerbaijan reported the death of three soldiers and four wounded.

Following the clashes, the Armenian Defence Ministry published footage allegedly showing how the fighting began. The video appears to show Azerbaijani troops in a pickup truck approaching Armenian soldiers digging trenches along the border. The Defence Ministry accused the Azerbaijani troops of provoking and shooting in the direction of Armenian positions and personnel.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry stated that the Azerbaijani troops had approached under the pretext of discussing and clarifying the borders before opening fire.

According to Yerevan, the battle did not result in any changes in military positions, and the situation remained calm overnight.

‘The fact that such provocations by Armenia took place against the background of serious calls for negotiations on a peace agreement by the international community shows that Armenia is not interested in the peace process’, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. ‘Such military provocations of Armenia are accompanied by politically provocative actions and statements.’

‘In order to prevent provocations of Armenia, the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan are taking and will continue to take all necessary measures’, they said.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said the incident showed the importance of observing the 2020 ceasefire agreement mediated by Russia.

Zakharova added that the Russian Federal Security Service had contacted both sides as soon as the clashes began ‘and took measures related to de-escalation’.

The EU monitoring mission on the Armenia–Azerbaijan border had not commented on the incident as of Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Armenian Defence Ministry, the fighting took place near the Armenian village of Tegh, in the southern Syunik Province.

The village sits near the entrance to the Lachin Corridor, with the previous route to Nagorno-Karabakh passing directly through the village.

Tensions around Tegh have remained high since both Baku and Yerevan confirmed that Azerbaijani troops took new positions near the village.

Tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan have been high for several months, leading to fears of a new escalation or war in Armenia or in Nagorno-Karabakh.

This article was updated on 12 April 2023 to reflect the latest developments.