Armenian Foreign Minister Mirzoyan makes first official visit to China

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has made his first official working visit to China at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

Mirzoyan’s visit was scheduled to last 24–27 June.

On Thursday, Mirzoyan met with Wang at the Government Guest Reception House in Beijing. In his speech following the meeting, Mirzoyan highlighted the direct Yerevan–Urumqi flight he took, calling it a ‘tangible example of the deepening of our ties’.

Mirzoyan also noted that last year, the trade turnover between Armenia and China increased by $700 million.

‘This is a good example of dynamics. But, at the same time, I am sure that this is not our full potential’, he said, adding that his visit to China was a ‘good opportunity to become more understandable and predictable partners for each other, to see how we can deepen the political dialogue, which I think, if I may use this word, is already quite mature, and how we can raise our strategic relations to a new level’.

In turn, Wang thanked Mirzoyan for actively supporting and promoting Armenia–China relations, highlighting the historic ties linked to the ancient Silk Road and new growth via the ‘One Belt, One Road’ initiative.

‘Thanks to this initiative, our cooperation, especially in the trade and economic sphere, continues to reach new heights’, Wang said, noting that China has become one of Armenia’s key trading partners.

Wang also emphasised the deepening Armenian–Chinese humanitarian ties, citing the direct air communication between the two countries as well as the visa-free regime policy.

‘We are ready to strengthen our friendship, deepen trust, and expand cooperation with Armenia for the benefit of the development of our two countries’, Wang concluded.

In addition to meeting with Wang, on Wednesday, Mirzoyan held a discussion at the China Institute of International Studies during which he presented the ‘Crossroads of Peace’ project.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan first unveiled this project — a regional transport proposal that would connect Turkey, Azerbaijan, Iran, and Georgia through Armenia — at the 2023 Tbilisi Silk Road Forum in Georgia.

‘Armenia, being at an important crossroads, can play a significant role in programs aimed at expanding the transport and economic communications network’, Mirzoyan said on Wednesday.

In a similar vein, Mirzoyan also presented the ‘latest developments in the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, emphasising the importance of signing an agreement on interstate relations and peace between the two countries in establishing peace in the region’, a statement by the Armenian Foreign Ministry read.

Earlier in June, Pashinyan’s wife, Anna Hakobyan, announced she would be moving to China in September to begin a two-year graduate programme in Chinese philosophy.