Media logo
Azerbaijan

Detentions of the opposition Popular Front Party members continue in Azerbaijan

by Aytan Farhadova
Vidadi Gadirli and Murad Sultanli, detained members of the Popular Front Party. VIA social media.
Vidadi Gadirli and Murad Sultanli, detained members of the Popular Front Party. VIA social media.

Support independent journalism this holiday season —

and help us bring you more news and commentary from the Caucasus in 2026.

Become a member
25% OFF

Murad Sultanli, chair of the Control and Inspection Commission of the Azerbaijani opposition Popular Front Party (PFP), was reportedly arrested and sentenced to 30 days of administrative arrest on Thursday.

The party’s deputy chair, Seymur Hazi, told OC Media that Sultanli left his home on Tuesday and was unreachable during that time.

‘Only on Thursday it was announced that he is being held in the Binagadi Pre-trial Detention Centre. The reason for his 30-day administrative detention has not been disclosed. Now we are searching for a lawyer to defend his rights’, Hazi said.

The party views his arrest as ‘an episode in the repressive policy’ against them.

On 12 December, Vugar Gadirli, another PFP member, was detained and his house raided by the police.

Hazi stated that Gadirli was accused of the illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transport or carrying of firearms, their components, ammunition, explosives, and devices, and was remanded into three months of pre-trial detention.

Hazi believes that the police planted firearms in Gadirli’s house.

The arrests of Sultanli and Gadirli are the latest episodes in an apparent crackdown against the PFP which started in late November, when party chair Ali Karimli and member Mammad Ibrahim were detained and accused of committing actions aimed at the violent seizure of power and the violent change of the constitutional order of the state.

The two have been handed two months and 15 days of pre-trial detention.

According to independent media outlet Meydan TV, more than 20 members of the party are currently in police custody.

Azerbaijani authorities add new charges against opposition leader Ali Karimli’s bodyguard
Novruz Taghiyev has been in detention since May 2025.
OC MediaYousef Bardouka
Description of image
Description of image
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijani Popular Front Party
Ali Karimli
Aytan Farhadova
281 articles0 Followers

An experienced journalist, Aytan has worked with Azerbaijani, regional, and international media. Formerly with Meydan TV, she now lives in Georgia, where she focuses on investigative journalism, covering topics such as government accountability and domestic violence.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Baku Film Festival removes film over ‘immoral depiction’ of 12th century poet

Ingush man accused of giving guns to Crocus City Hall terrorists attempts suicide

Opinion | Tracing Ivanishvili’s rise to power

Detentions of the opposition Popular Front Party members continue in Azerbaijan

Georgian police step up enforcement of new law targeting pavement protests

Azerbaijan sends first batch of petrol to Armenia

Kadyrov-linked figures connected to German logistics hub, investigation reveals

Armenia adopts universal healthcare insurance

Show more
Our Newsletters

The day riot police poisoned me

Mariam Nikuradze

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefThursday, 18 December 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org