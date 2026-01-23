Media logo
Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians

Eleven Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians transferred to Armenia, authorities in Yerevan say

by Arshaluys Barseghyan
Cars at a standstill on the Lachin Corridor, as the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh flees to Armenia in 2023. For illustrative purposes. Photo: Marut Vanyan/OC Media.
Cars at a standstill on the Lachin Corridor, as the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh flees to Armenia in 2023. For illustrative purposes. Photo: Marut Vanyan/OC Media.

Armenian authorities announced on Friday that 11 people were transferred to Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh.

Armenian Labour and Social Affairs Minister Arsen Torosyan shared the news in a Facebook post, without revealing their names.

Torosyan noted that 10 of the individuals were ethnic Armenians, while the 11th was an ethnic Russian holding Armenian citizenship. He added that the transfer was carried out after all of the individuals submitted applications to both Armenian and Azerbaijani authorities.

It remains unclear how they contacted the Armenian side.

The Azerbaijani pro-government media outlet APA additionally reported that according to their sources, the transfer ‘was facilitated according to their written requests and wishes’.

The last bus out of Nagorno-Karabakh
With the exodus of practically the entire population of Nagorno-Karabakh now complete, many of those forced to start new lives from scratch reflect on what — and who — they have left behind. On the road to Goris on 29 September, cars with bundles tied to their roofs and trucks full of personal possessions filled the road. Goris, a town in southern Armenia, was the place where those who fled Nagorno-Karabakh in fear arrived to register and find temporary shelter. The vehicles, with mattres
OC MediaArshaluys Barseghyan

‘All individuals have undergone medical examinations, and one has been hospitalised at the Goris Medical Centre for further tests’, Armenian Health Minister Anahit Avanesyan wrote in a Facebook post later on Friday.

According to Avanesyan, the health condition of the remaining 10 was ‘satisfactory’.

Neither Armenia nor Azerbaijan have clarified the number of Armenians left in the region after the exodus of virtually the entire Armenian population of the region in 2023, following the final Azerbaijani attack on the region.

Sergei Ogoltsov, an English teacher and writer who spent eight months in Stepanakert following the exodus, told CivilNet in 2025 that there were ‘14 Armenians’ who remained in the region.

If this number is accurate, it means there could be as few as three Armenians left in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Azerbaijan sentences ‘mentally unstable’ Nagorno-Karabakh Armenian to 16 years on terrorism charges
Karen Avanesyan was arrested in September 2025 for allegedly planning ‘an armed provocation’.
OC MediaArshaluys Barseghyan

In December 2025, 58-year-old Nagorno-Karabakh Armenian Karen Avanesyan, who reportedly has mental health issues, was sentenced by an Azerbaijani court to 16 years in prison on charges of ‘terrorism’.

Prior to that, two ethnic Armenians testified during the trial of the region’s former State Minister Ruben Vardanyan in March 2025. The two individuals had previously appeared in Azerbaijani propaganda videos.

Another Nagorno-Karabakh Armenian, Vera Aghasyan, passed away in the region on 20 October 2024.

The transfer of the 11 individuals marked the first instance in which Armenians from the region were transferred directly to Armenia without the involvement of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), which had previously facilitated such movements before they were forced out from Azerbaijan in September 2025.

The transfer also came roughly a week after Azerbaijan handed over four Armenian prisoners it had in its custody to Armenia. There are still 19 Armenians, including some of the former political and military leaders of Nagorno-Karabakh, who remain behind bars in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan releases four Armenian prisoners
In parallel, Armenia has released two Syrian nationals captured during the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War of 2020 to Syria.
OC MediaArshaluys Barseghyan
Description of image
Description of image
Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians
Armenia
Azerbaijan
Armenia–Azerbaijan Relations
Nagorno-Karabakh
Arshaluys Barseghyan
521 articles0 Followers

A journalist since 2016, Arshaluys specialises in fact-checking and open-source investigations, with a focus on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, politics, and social and gender issues. She is also a strong advocate for media literacy and closely follows Armenia’s media landscape.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Eleven Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians transferred to Armenia, authorities in Yerevan say

UNM issues statement in support of ex-Ukrainian PM Tymoshenko, jailed on corruption charges

Father of Ingush woman who fled domestic abuse says he’s using official channels to track her down

Aliyev, with family in tow, meets Trump in Davos

Georgia’s Security Services seize documents from supermarkets and distributors in food prices probe

Armenia and Azerbaijan join Trump’s Gaza Board of Peace

Georgian court arrests first protesters for standing on the pavement

Friday, 23 January 2026

Show more
Our Newsletters

What would an Iranian revolution mean for the Caucasus?

Nate Ostiller

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefFriday, 23 January 2026Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2026 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2026 OC-Media.org