Erdoğan congratulates President-elect Kavelashvili

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has sent a congratulatory letter to Georgia’s President-elect Mikheil Kavelashvili.

‘On behalf of myself and my people, I sincerely congratulate Your Excellency on your election as President of Georgia, with whom we are connected by close neighborliness and strategic partnership, and I also wish you success in fulfilling this honorable duty’, the letter stated, according to local media.

‘I am fully confident that during your term of office, we will further develop the friendly relations and close cooperation between our countries, which is in line with our common interests and serves to ensure prosperity in the region’, the letter continued.

Erdoğan became the fifth world leader to congratulate Kavelashvili, following Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, Belarusian President Aliaksandr Lukashenka, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.