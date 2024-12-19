Estonia’s Mihkelson calls Zourabichvili ‘a true President of Georgia’

The Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Estonian Parliament, Marko Mihkelson, has praised Salome Zourabichvili as ‘a true president of Georgia’.

He quoted Zourabichvili’s speech in the European Parliament, reiterating that ‘if the EU cannot make an impact on a nation of 3.6 million people, how can it hope to be geopolitically successful against powers like China or Russia?’.